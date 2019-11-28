Default rate on bank debts surges in Bangladesh
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economic Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2019 03:32 AM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 03:32 AM BdST
The amount of bad debts in Bangladesh’s banking sector has increased frustrating efforts to contain the crisis.
The amount of default loans totalled over Tk 1.16 trillion at the end of September. It was around 12 percent of the total debts disbursed by the banks.
The amount was around Tk 40 billion more than what it was in June and Tk 223.77 billion more than in the beginning of the year.
The total amount of bad debts would have been around Tk 2.5 trillion had the central bank counted rescheduled loans, regularised debts, and those frozen in courts.
The IMF in a recent report submitted to the government recommended that the central bank take these debts into account. An IMF team made the report after visiting Bangladesh twice at the invitation of the government to review the state of the banking sector.
After taking charge in January, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal announced his intention to curb bad loans.
People buying new currency notes at Gulistan before Eid. Photo: asif mahmud ove
Many other measures have been taken to resolve the problem, but these appear to have failed.
Speaking to bdnews24.com on Wednesday, Bangladesh Bank spokesman Serajul Islam said he hoped the amnesty scheme would bring down the amount of bad debt by the end of the year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- CACCI Conference in Dhaka begins on Tuesday
- Prices rose as people now prefer fine to coarse rice: food minister
- Paddy price hike drove rice prices, agriculture minister says
- Online transactions hampered by new credit card rule
- Cabinet approves construction of 2,496 flats for civil servants in Chattogram
- Goods stuck at Chattogram port as truckers, covered-van owners go on strike
- Bangladesh Bank cuts interest rate on exporters’ borrowing from EDF
- Salman Rahman-led delegation meets World Bank officials in US
- Farmers hit by Cyclone Bulbul face uncertain future
- Global debt to top record $255 trillion by year's end
Most Read
- Seven Islamists to die for worst terror attack in Bangladesh
- Holey Artisan verdict: Questions over IS-inspired caps
- Malaysia says Islamic State may shift operations to Southeast Asia
- Maximum punishment sought for Dhaka cafe attack as tribunal to deliver decision Wednesday
- BNP leader Ulfat arrested as police start case against 500 activists over vandalism
- The charges against eight living suspects in Dhaka cafe attack
- Dhaka cafe terrorists are ‘unworthy of mercy’, judge says
- Bangladesh woman rescued in Saudi Arabia after alleging torture in video
- Launch services resume at Sadarghat amid strike
- Specifics of allegations are still obscure, says Toufique Imrose Khalidi