Goods stuck at Chattogram port as truckers, covered-van owners go on strike

Not a single truck or covered van entered the port on Wednesday morning even as authorities continued loading and unloading goods.

Transport owners and workers went on strike in protest against harsher punishments for traffic offences under the new law.

Stakeholders fear the transport strike could have serious implications for the export business if it continues for a few more days.

Rows of trucks and covered-vans were parked on the Airport Road near the Chattogram port on Wednesday.

“The number of containers waiting to be delivered will rise if the strike continues. We already have 35,000 containers at the port whereas our capacity is 49,000 containers. Usually, around 4,000 containers are delivered every day from the port.”

Container transportation from the nearby depots has also stopped due to the strike.

The effects of the strike could extend to imports and devastate business at the port, said C&F Agent Association President AKM Akhter Hossain. It could also hamper manufacturing industries if the delivery of raw materials is held up, he said.

The Chattogram port plays an important role in the country's economy as it is the principal gateway for import and export goods.