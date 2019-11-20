Home > Economy

Goods stuck at Chattogram port as truckers, covered-van owners go on strike

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Nov 2019 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 02:36 PM BdST

The transportation of goods and containers to and from the Chattogram port have come to a halt amid the ongoing strike by some sections of transport workers over the new road traffic law.

Not a single truck or covered van entered the port on Wednesday morning even as authorities continued loading and unloading goods.

Transport owners and workers went on strike in protest against harsher punishments for traffic offences under the new law.

Stakeholders fear the transport strike could have serious implications for the export business if it continues for a few more days.

Rows of trucks and covered-vans were parked on the Airport Road near the Chattogram port on Wednesday.

“The number of containers waiting to be delivered will rise if the strike continues. We already have 35,000 containers at the port whereas our capacity is 49,000 containers. Usually, around 4,000 containers are delivered every day from the port.”

Container transportation from the nearby depots has also stopped due to the strike.

The effects of the strike could extend to imports and devastate business at the port, said C&F Agent Association President AKM Akhter Hossain. It could also hamper manufacturing industries if the delivery of raw materials is held up, he said.

The Chattogram port plays an important role in the country's economy as it is the principal gateway for import and export goods.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Exporters to get loans at lower rate from EDF

Salman Rahman meets WB officials in US

Farmers hit by cyclone face uncertain future

FILE PHOTO: Morning commuters walk through a steam cloud on Wall St. during a morning snow fall in New York's financial district March 4, 2016. Reuters

Global debt to top record $255tr by year's end

Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, Mar 7, 2017. Reuters

Saudi Aramco to supply LNG to Bangladesh

Decision on workers to Malaysia after Nov 25

FILE -- Fireworks lit up the night sky during a festival of lights at Hatirjheel in Dhaka on Dec 8, 2016 when the country touched the milestone of 15,000 megawatt power generation. Electricity generation has crossed 22,000MW now. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Distributors seek power price hike

All bank borrowers must repay: Kamal

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.