Goods stuck at Chattogram port as truckers, covered-van owners go on strike
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2019 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 02:36 PM BdST
The transportation of goods and containers to and from the Chattogram port have come to a halt amid the ongoing strike by some sections of transport workers over the new road traffic law.
Not a single truck or covered van entered the port on Wednesday morning even as authorities continued loading and unloading goods.
Transport owners and workers went on strike in protest against harsher punishments for traffic offences under the new law.
Stakeholders fear the transport strike could have serious implications for the export business if it continues for a few more days.
Rows of trucks and covered-vans were parked on the Airport Road near the Chattogram port on Wednesday.
“The number of containers waiting to be delivered will rise if the strike continues. We already have 35,000 containers at the port whereas our capacity is 49,000 containers. Usually, around 4,000 containers are delivered every day from the port.”
Container transportation from the nearby depots has also stopped due to the strike.
The effects of the strike could extend to imports and devastate business at the port, said C&F Agent Association President AKM Akhter Hossain. It could also hamper manufacturing industries if the delivery of raw materials is held up, he said.
The Chattogram port plays an important role in the country's economy as it is the principal gateway for import and export goods.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh Bank cuts interest rate on exporters’ borrowing from EDF
- Salman Rahman-led delegation meets World Bank officials in US
- Farmers hit by Cyclone Bulbul face uncertain future
- Global debt to top record $255 trillion by year's end
- Hong Kong expected to announce weekend curfew
- Saudi Aramco to supply LNG to Bangladesh as part of power deal
- Decision on sending Bangladeshi to Malaysia after Nov 25, state minister says
- BERC to start public hearings on Nov 28 as distributors seek power price hike
- All bank borrowers must repay, Finance Minister Kamal says
- Shahjalal airport expansion spending overshoots budget by Tk 70 billion
Most Read
- Biman probes alleged sexual abuse of flight attendant by pilot
- ATM fraudsters target Pubali Bank in Chattogram, Cumilla in Tk 900,000 heist
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Truck owners, workers call indefinite strike over new law
- Rumours rub salt on Bangladesh’s healing onion wound
- Govt vows tough legal action against rumours about salt amid panic buying
- Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain banned for five years by BCB
- Adequate salt in stock; don’t pay heed to rumours: govt
- BB raises home-loan limit to Tk 20m
- Commuters suffer as transport strike over new law rages on