Cabinet approves construction of 2,496 flats for civil servants in Chattogram
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2019 10:21 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 10:21 PM BdST
The government will construct several multi-storey housing blocks housing 2,496 flats for the public servants in Chattogram.
The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase approved the project in a meeting with Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
The residential flats for the government staff will be built by demolishing 36 buildings abandoned in Chattogram, Nasima Begum, additional secretary to the Cabinet Division, told reporters after the meeting.
Construction of 2,496 flats got the cabinet’s nod in the first phase under the project, she said.
The Public Housing and Works Department will implement the project.
Noorani Construction and M Jamal & Company have been awarded to construct the buildings. The project cost has been estimated at more than Tk 2 billion.
The buildings under the project will have 10 floors with different sizes of flats.
