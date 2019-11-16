Farmers hit by Cyclone Bulbul face uncertain future
Shuvro Sachin, Khulna Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Nov 2019 11:15 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2019 11:15 PM BdST
The Department of Agricultural Extension in Khulna has made a list of farmers affected by Cyclone Bulbul, but it is unclear whether they will get any help.
The DAE has already sent the list to the agriculture ministry.
"But we are yet to know if any help is coming," Pankaj Kanti Majumder, deputy director of DAE in Khulna, told bdnews24.com on Saturday.
About 26,000 hectares of paddy field along with hundreds of hectares of vegetable, banana, papaya and betel leaf have been damaged by the cyclone.
Almost all fields of mustard in the district have been damaged, according to Majumder.
Shyamsundar Mondol of Ramnagar village in Dakop said he cultivated paddy and the crops were nearly ready for harvesting.
“Cyclone Bulbul has destroyed everything. Now it will be very difficult for me to run my family.”
