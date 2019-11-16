Home > Economy

Farmers hit by Cyclone Bulbul face uncertain future

  Shuvro Sachin, Khulna Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Nov 2019 11:15 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2019 11:15 PM BdST

The Department of Agricultural Extension in Khulna has made a list of farmers affected by Cyclone Bulbul, but it is unclear whether they will get any help.

The DAE has already sent the list to the agriculture ministry.

"But we are yet to know if any help is coming," Pankaj Kanti Majumder, deputy director of DAE in Khulna, told bdnews24.com on Saturday.

The government started handing out seeds and fertiliser worth Tk 3.9 million among about 3,000 farmers in the district as incentives for the cultivation of sunflower, lentil, sesame and other crops well before the storm lashed the coastal districts on Nov 9, Majumder said.

Paddy was the worst affected crop in Dakop, Koyra, Paikgachha, Dumuria and Batiaghata, said the DAE official.

About 26,000 hectares of paddy field along with hundreds of hectares of vegetable, banana, papaya and betel leaf have been damaged by the cyclone.

Almost all fields of mustard in the district have been damaged, according to Majumder.

The affected farmers said they were staring at bad times ahead. 

Shyamsundar Mondol of Ramnagar village in Dakop said he cultivated paddy and the crops were nearly ready for harvesting.

“Cyclone Bulbul has destroyed everything. Now it will be very difficult for me to run my family.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Farmers hit by cyclone face uncertain future

FILE PHOTO: Morning commuters walk through a steam cloud on Wall St. during a morning snow fall in New York's financial district March 4, 2016. Reuters

Global debt to top record $255tr by year's end

Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, Mar 7, 2017. Reuters

Saudi Aramco to supply LNG to Bangladesh

Decision on workers to Malaysia after Nov 25

FILE -- Fireworks lit up the night sky during a festival of lights at Hatirjheel in Dhaka on Dec 8, 2016 when the country touched the milestone of 15,000 megawatt power generation. Electricity generation has crossed 22,000MW now. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

Distributors seek power price hike

All bank borrowers must repay: Kamal

SIA expansion cost rises Tk 70bn

No industries leaving farming out: PM

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.