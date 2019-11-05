Stop same firms winning government contracts time and again: Hasina
Published: 05 Nov 2019 07:50 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2019 07:50 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials to stop the same companies from winning government contracts repeatedly and allow new contractors to get jobs.
She issued the orders at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC on Tuesday weeks after a number of government work fell into limbo following the arrest of controversial contractor SM Golam Kibria Shamim.
“The prime minister asked that to tender documents ne prepared in such a way so that any particular firm will not get work repeatedly and new contractors can get the contracts.
The prime minster has ordered for creating opportunities for the new contractors to work,” Planning Minister MA Mannan said.
GK Shamim allegedly won the contracts of the Public Works Department worth tens of billions of taka by influencing dishonest officials with his identity as a Jubo League leader.
He was initially charged under illegal arms and drugs laws.
GK Shamim’s firm GKB and Company Pvt Ltd has failed to complete 24 projects of the PWD in designated time, a bdnews24.com investigation has revealed recently.
The planning minister said Hasina also ordered identification of the projects that have missed the deadline due to lack of workforce or other reasons.
