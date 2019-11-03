HC upholds Bangladesh Bank amnesty for loan defaulters

The court issued the order on Sunday after hearing a writ petition challenging the legality of Bangladesh Bank's circular offering the privilege.

It also ordered the formation of a committee to make recommendations on the matter in view of the purported shortcomings of banks in approving and recovering loans.

The High Court on May 21 had put a freeze on the circular responding to an appeal from the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, a human rights organisation.

The top court subsequently halted the stay order for two months but barred those availing the privilege from borrowing funds from any other bank during that time.