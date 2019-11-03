Home > Economy

HC upholds Bangladesh Bank amnesty for loan defaulters

  Supreme Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Nov 2019 05:33 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 05:42 PM BdST

The High Court has upheld the central bank's amnesty to loan defaulters, allowing them to reschedule classified loans with 2 percent down payment and 9 percent interest over 10 years.

The court issued the order on Sunday after hearing a writ petition challenging the legality of Bangladesh Bank's circular offering the privilege.

It also ordered the formation of a committee to make recommendations on the matter in view of the purported shortcomings of banks in approving and recovering loans.

The High Court on May 21 had put a freeze on the circular responding to an appeal from the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, a human rights organisation.

The top court subsequently halted the stay order for two months but barred those availing the privilege from borrowing funds from any other bank during that time.

