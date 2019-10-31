Home > Economy

Bangladesh building multi-storey housing blocs for villagers to expand farmland

The government is building multi-storey houses for residents of rural areas with urban facilities at ends of villages in wanting to expand arable land.
A pilot project called Palli Janopad had already been launched in three districts following the approval in principle by the government, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told reporters after a meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The progress of work is 80 percent in Rangpur and Gopalganj and 30 to 40 percent in Bogura, according to Kamal.

The government had planned to implement the project at seven places initially, but later chose three. The estimated cost of the pilot project is Tk 1.54 billion.

“We will go ahead after seeing the results,” the finance minister said.  

The villagers from scattered homesteads will be gathered in the cooperative-based project areas, he said.    

“They will repay service charges at very low interests,” the minister said.

He also said the project will reduce the need for roads and subsequently the cost of building infrastructure and service delivery.

The buildings under the project will have four to five floors with four types of flats.

The villagers under the project will not lose ownership of their land, Kamal said. 

A reporter asked if the wealthy families in the rural areas will agree to move to the buildings under the project.

The minister said he believed they would “help the government for the welfare of all”. 

“Why will they not join a good initiative?” he asked.

