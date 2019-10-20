Queen Máxima discusses inclusive finance with Mahmood Ali in Dhaka

The Queen is in Dhaka as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.



Mahmood Ali led a finance ministry delegation on Saturday at the meeting in the capital.



Financial Institutions Secretary Ashadul Islam and Finance Secretary Abdur Raouf Talukder were also present as members of the delegation.



Ali highlighted the government’s initiatives and successes in inclusion of people from all segments in financial activities and the process of development.



He emphasised the government’s Vision 2021 and Vision 2041 and the successes in digitalisation. He described how the ‘Digital Bangladesh’ concept was helping inclusive financial development in the country.



Both sides also underlined the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the Netherlands. The issue of future cooperation between the two countries has also been discussed.



The Queen praised the initiatives of Bangladesh government to include all people in the financial development process.



She expressed her interest to support the government’s development priorities in future.