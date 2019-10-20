Queen Máxima discusses inclusive finance with Mahmood Ali in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Oct 2019 03:14 AM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2019 03:14 AM BdST
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has discussed about the benefits of inclusive finance with Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on finance ministry.
The Queen is in Dhaka as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.
Mahmood Ali led a finance ministry delegation on Saturday at the meeting in the capital.
Financial Institutions Secretary Ashadul Islam and Finance Secretary Abdur Raouf Talukder were also present as members of the delegation.
Ali highlighted the government’s initiatives and successes in inclusion of people from all segments in financial activities and the process of development.
He emphasised the government’s Vision 2021 and Vision 2041 and the successes in digitalisation. He described how the ‘Digital Bangladesh’ concept was helping inclusive financial development in the country.
Both sides also underlined the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the Netherlands. The issue of future cooperation between the two countries has also been discussed.
The Queen praised the initiatives of Bangladesh government to include all people in the financial development process.
She expressed her interest to support the government’s development priorities in future.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Queen Máxima discusses inclusive finance with Mahmood Ali in Dhaka
- Bangladesh signs MoU with Saudi Arabian ACWA Power for 3,600MW plant
- Bangladesh ranks 88th on hunger index, above India
- Govt approves two more metro rail projects worth Tk 938bn
- Cabinet approves policy to form entity to manage radioactive waste
- Nepal pushes to end dependency on India with China rail, tunnel deals
- Bangladesh will miss GDP growth target by 1 percentage point: World Bank
- Bangladesh slips to 105th out of 141 nations on global competitiveness list
- Bangladesh lifted 8 million from poverty in six years: World Bank
- The secret to Bangladesh’s economic success? The Sheikh Hasina factor
Most Read
- Bangladesh blocks, unblocks online game PUBG ‘to respect personal freedom’
- Dhaka teacher Kaberi murderer ‘was arrested in Kolkata as militant’
- Bangladesh blocks online battle game PUBG on parent complaints
- What are the benefits of turmeric?
- Govt invites German auto makers to set up plants in Bangladesh
- Bangladeshis feared among Saudi bus crash victims
- RAB arrests DNCC Councillor Rajib, Jubo League expels him
- Man, daughter found dead with throats slit in Chattogram
- Rewarding assassins led to trend of child killings, Hasina says on Sheikh Russell’s birthday
- Rohingya crisis: Bangladesh exhorts Germany to put pressure on Myanmar