Home > Economy

Cabinet approves policy to form entity to manage radioactive waste

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Oct 2019 09:01 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 09:01 PM BdST

The government plans to form an entity to manage radioactive nuclear waste amid growing use of the highly hazardous squanders in Bangladesh.

To this end, the cabinet approved a draft of the National Policy on Radioactive Waste and Spent Nuclear Fuel Management-2019 in a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

“The draft for the policy was approved in line with the guidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam told after the meeting on Monday.

The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission will oversee the entity to be named Radioactive Waste Management Company or RWMC that will manage all radioactive wastes such as medical, scientific and energy sectors.

According to the policy, the radioactive substance is used for nuclear power plants, medical industries, mineral resources collection, agriculture, fisheries and livestock research and many more activities.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

(L-R) Chairman of National Assembly of Nepal Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, China's President Xi Jinping, Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Vice President Nanda Kishor Pun, look on as Xi Jinping is about to leave, wrapping up his two-day visit to Nepal, in Kathmandu on October 13, 2019. Prakash Mathema/Pool via REUTERS

Nepal pushes to end dependency on India

Bangladesh will miss GDP growth target: WB

Bangladesh slips in global competitiveness

8m exited poverty in six years: WB

Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman addressing a discussion organised by FBCCI on Bangladesh's achievements in the power sector and best use of electricity for robust economic growth at a Dhaka hotel on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

No achievement has been easy: Salman F Rahman

Hasina emphasises long-term interests

Don’t lose incentives on remittance: Kamal

File Photo: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the Fourth BIMSTEC Summit in Nepal's Kathmandu on Aug 30, 2018.

Hasina chief guest at India Economic Summit

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.