Cabinet approves policy to form entity to manage radioactive waste

To this end, the cabinet approved a draft of the National Policy on Radioactive Waste and Spent Nuclear Fuel Management-2019 in a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

“The draft for the policy was approved in line with the guidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam told after the meeting on Monday.

The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission will oversee the entity to be named Radioactive Waste Management Company or RWMC that will manage all radioactive wastes such as medical, scientific and energy sectors.

According to the policy, the radioactive substance is used for nuclear power plants, medical industries, mineral resources collection, agriculture, fisheries and livestock research and many more activities.