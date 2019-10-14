Cabinet approves policy to form entity to manage radioactive waste
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Oct 2019 09:01 PM BdST Updated: 14 Oct 2019 09:01 PM BdST
The government plans to form an entity to manage radioactive nuclear waste amid growing use of the highly hazardous squanders in Bangladesh.
To this end, the cabinet approved a draft of the National Policy on Radioactive Waste and Spent Nuclear Fuel Management-2019 in a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission will oversee the entity to be named Radioactive Waste Management Company or RWMC that will manage all radioactive wastes such as medical, scientific and energy sectors.
According to the policy, the radioactive substance is used for nuclear power plants, medical industries, mineral resources collection, agriculture, fisheries and livestock research and many more activities.
