Don’t lose incentives on July-Sept remittance: Kamal
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2019 12:29 AM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 12:29 AM BdST
The government has started handing out through banks 2 percent cash incentives on remittances sent this fiscal year, according to the finance minister.
“Don’t miss the incentives on the remittances sent in the July-September period. Make sure you’ve received the dues,” AHM Mustafa Kamal advised the Bangladeshis working abroad and their families on Wednesday.
In addition to the incentives to boost remittance inflows through legal channels, the government has announced that the expatriates will not require to show source of the money sent if the amount is below $1,500 in a single transaction.
An expatriate can make as many transactions as they want in a day, Kamal clarified.
The government has allocated Tk 30.6 billion in incentives on remittances this fiscal year.
The move drove July-September remittance inflows up to $4.5 billion with a rise of 16.58 percent than the first quarter of last fiscal year.
The amount includes $1.46 billion in September, with a 29 percent rise from the same month last year, and the fourth highest remittance in a month in the country’s history.
In 2018-19, Bangladesh received record $16.42 billion in remittance with a 9.6 percent growth.
The incentives will lead to up to $20 billion in remittance inflows in 2019-20, Kamal hopes.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Don’t lose incentives on July-Sept remittance: Kamal
- South Korea focusing on ICT industry in Bangladesh: ambassador
- Bangladesh enjoys 16.58pc remittance inflow surge in July-September
- Hasina to join India Economic Summit as chief guest
- ADB provides $150 million for developing fast-growing Dhaka, Khulna city regions
- Bangladesh Bank dismisses news of scrapping Tk 500, Tk 1,000 notes as rumour
- Cabinet approves Tk 102bn Dhaka outer ring road project
- ADB sticks to 8% GDP growth projection for Bangladesh
- US sanctions Iran's central bank, fund after Saudi oil attack
- Bangladesh is India’s ‘foremost’ partner in ITEC programme, says Riva Das
Most Read
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB
- Myanmar to issue NIDs to Rohingyas after verification, says FM Momen
- Imran Khan speaks to Hasina over phone before her India trip
- Police recover Tk 12.5m from Narayanganj house
- Khaleda is ‘ready to go abroad for treatment if bailed’, a BNP MP says
- Number of agreements to be exchanged during Hasina’s visit: India
- RAB chief wants imams on government payroll to make the fight against terrorism ‘easy’
- Reliance awards Samsung C&T Bangladesh’s Meghnaghat power plant project
- Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi: Dhaka to raise Teesta, NRC and border killings
- India isn’t letting a single onion leave the country