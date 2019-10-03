Home > Economy

Don’t lose incentives on July-Sept remittance: Kamal

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Oct 2019 12:29 AM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 12:29 AM BdST

The government has started handing out through banks 2 percent cash incentives on remittances sent this fiscal year, according to the finance minister.
Related Stories

“Don’t miss the incentives on the remittances sent in the July-September period. Make sure you’ve received the dues,” AHM Mustafa Kamal advised the Bangladeshis working abroad and their families on Wednesday.

In addition to the incentives to boost remittance inflows through legal channels, the government has announced that the expatriates will not require to show source of the money sent if the amount is below $1,500 in a single transaction.

An expatriate can make as many transactions as they want in a day, Kamal clarified.

The government has allocated Tk 30.6 billion in incentives on remittances this fiscal year.

The move drove July-September remittance inflows up to $4.5 billion with a rise of 16.58 percent than the first quarter of last fiscal year.

The amount includes $1.46 billion in September, with a 29 percent rise from the same month last year, and the fourth highest remittance in a month in the country’s history.

In 2018-19, Bangladesh received record $16.42 billion in remittance with a 9.6 percent growth.

The incentives will lead to up to $20 billion in remittance inflows in 2019-20, Kamal hopes.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Don’t lose incentives on remittance: Kamal

File Photo: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the Fourth BIMSTEC Summit in Nepal's Kathmandu on Aug 30, 2018.

Hasina chief guest at India Economic Summit

S Korea eyeing Bangladesh ICT sector

July-Sept remittances up over 16%

Representational Image: Mayor Hanif flyover in Dhaka. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove 

ADB provides $150m to develop Dhaka, Khulna

Tk 500, Tk 1,000 notes will stay

Dhaka outer ring road at Tk 102bn

ADB retains 8% GDP growth forecast

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.