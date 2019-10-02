Home > Economy

Hasina to join India Economic Summit as chief guest

  Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Oct 2019 01:33 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the India Economic Summit as ‘chief guest’, the Indian external affairs ministry has said while announcing her tour.

She will be visiting New Delhi from Oct 3 to 6 at the invitation of her counterpart Narendra Modi.

The India Economic Summit organised by the World Economic Forum will be held on Oct 3 and 4.

The two leaders will meet in a bilateral meeting on Oct 5 to talk about a wide array of issues.

They are expected to witness more than 15 deals between the countries including ‘establishment of a framework cooperation in the area of trade remedial measures’.

FOUR THEMATIC PILLARS

Held under the theme ‘Innovating for India: Strengthening South Asia, Impacting the World’, the Economic Summit will convene key leaders from government, the private sector, academia and civil society to address strategic issues of regional significance under four thematic pillars:

>> The New Geopolitical Reality – Geopolitical shifts and the complexity of our global system

>> The New Social System – Inequality, inclusive growth, health and nutrition

>> The New Ecological System – Environment, pollution and climate change

>> The New Technological System – The Fourth Industrial Revolution, science, innovation and entrepreneurship

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Singapore Heng Swee Keat, sportsperson and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Sania Mirza, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum Adrian Monck, Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Shobana Kamineni Chairwoman of Booking.com BV Gillian Tans, and Managing Director of Sequoia Capital India Shailendra Singh are among the speakers of the Summit.

According to the World Economic Forum, the meeting will build on its more than three decades of success and will have a special focus on promoting deeper collaboration between South Asia and ASEAN to leverage their distinctive demographic and digital dividends to boost global growth and enhance our collective future.

The meeting will also seek ways to accelerate the adoption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and boost the dynamism of South Asia to attain its growth potential.

File Photo: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi shake hands before a meeting on the sidelines of the Fourth BIMSTEC Summit in Nepal's Kathmandu on Aug 30, 2018.

Hasina chief guest at India Economic Summit

Representational Image: Mayor Hanif flyover in Dhaka. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove 

ADB provides $150m to develop Dhaka, Khulna

Tk 500, Tk 1,000 notes will stay

Dhaka outer ring road at Tk 102bn

ADB retains 8% GDP growth forecast

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announces sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran as he stands behind US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the Oval Office during a meeting with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House in Washington, US September 20, 2019. REUTERS

US sanctions Iran central bank

Bangladesh India's 'foremost' partner in ITEC

Bangladesh upbeat about SDGs success

 
