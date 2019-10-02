Hasina to join India Economic Summit as chief guest

She will be visiting New Delhi from Oct 3 to 6 at the invitation of her counterpart Narendra Modi.

The India Economic Summit organised by the World Economic Forum will be held on Oct 3 and 4.

The two leaders will meet in a bilateral meeting on Oct 5 to talk about a wide array of issues.

They are expected to witness more than 15 deals between the countries including ‘establishment of a framework cooperation in the area of trade remedial measures’.

FOUR THEMATIC PILLARS

Held under the theme ‘Innovating for India: Strengthening South Asia, Impacting the World’, the Economic Summit will convene key leaders from government, the private sector, academia and civil society to address strategic issues of regional significance under four thematic pillars:

>> The New Geopolitical Reality – Geopolitical shifts and the complexity of our global system

>> The New Social System – Inequality, inclusive growth, health and nutrition

>> The New Ecological System – Environment, pollution and climate change

>> The New Technological System – The Fourth Industrial Revolution, science, innovation and entrepreneurship

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Singapore Heng Swee Keat, sportsperson and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Sania Mirza, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum Adrian Monck, Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Shobana Kamineni Chairwoman of Booking.com BV Gillian Tans, and Managing Director of Sequoia Capital India Shailendra Singh are among the speakers of the Summit.

According to the World Economic Forum, the meeting will build on its more than three decades of success and will have a special focus on promoting deeper collaboration between South Asia and ASEAN to leverage their distinctive demographic and digital dividends to boost global growth and enhance our collective future.

The meeting will also seek ways to accelerate the adoption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and boost the dynamism of South Asia to attain its growth potential.