Bangladesh Bank dismisses news of scrapping Tk 500, Tk 1,000 notes as rumour
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Sep 2019 10:22 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 10:35 PM BdST
The central bank has brushed aside as simply a rumour the news that the Tk 500 and Tk 1,000 bank notes will be scrapped.
The rumour about an India-style scrapping of the bank notes spread on social media after the law enforcers recovered a huge amount of cash in raids on illegal casinos.
On Thursday, the Bangladesh Bank in a media release said “some” news media were spreading “misleading and false” news on the notes being scrapped.
“They are creating fear and confusion among the people by publishing such misleading news. It may destroy stability of the country’s currency management system,” it warned.
The release confirmed that neither the central bank plans to scrap the bank notes now nor has the government issued any such directive.
It urged all, including the media, not to spread misleading news on the issue.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Cabinet approves Tk 102bn Dhaka outer ring road project
- ADB sticks to 8% GDP growth projection for Bangladesh
- US sanctions Iran's central bank, fund after Saudi oil attack
- Bangladesh is India’s ‘foremost’ partner in ITEC programme, says Riva Das
- Bangladesh upbeat about SDGs success by 2030
- Apples rot in Kashmir orchards, as lockdown puts economy in tailspin
- UAE businesses promise $10 billion investment in Bangladesh
- US imposes sanctions on North Korean hacking groups blamed for global attacks
- US, China tariffs could lower global GDP by 0.8 percent in 2020: IMF
- ABD to provide $5bn to Bangladesh to fund projects over three years
Most Read
- Police inspector suspended, sued by AL whip for Facebook post on casino
- Probe opens into GK Shamim’s Bandarban resort amid allegations of Marma eviction
- Cabinet approves Tk 102bn Dhaka outer ring road project
- Khashoggi murder 'happened under my watch,' Saudi crown prince tells PBS
- Hasina, Trump share table at UN secretary-general’s luncheon
- Bangladesh approves 500 tonnes hilsa export to India in goodwill gesture for Durga Puja
- Two policemen suspended for ‘helping foreigners flee’ after casino raid
- Four bodies with throats slit found in Cox’s Bazar
- RAB questions Mohammedan Director Lokman in anti-casino crackdown
- E-passport rollout pushed back again to December