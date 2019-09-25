Home > Economy

ADB sticks to 8% GDP growth projection for Bangladesh

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Sep 2019 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 03:39 PM BdST

The Asian Development Bank has maintained its projection of an 8 percent GDP growth for Bangladesh in the current fiscal year.
Related Stories

The financial institution made the forecast in its latest publication titled ‘Asian Development Outlook 2019’,  after analysing the state of the Bangladeshi economy.

The figure is similar to the lender’s previous projections made in April this year and slightly lower than the government’s projection of 8.2 percent for the fiscal year 2019-20. 

Bangladesh’s GDP growth was 7.86 percent in the past fiscal year while the per capita income was $1,751.

Bangladesh’s economic growth crossed 7 percent in fiscal 2015-2016 after almost a decade in the region of 6 percent.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

ADB retains 8% GDP growth forecast

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announces sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran as he stands behind US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the Oval Office during a meeting with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House in Washington, US September 20, 2019. REUTERS

US sanctions Iran central bank

Bangladesh India’s ‘foremost’ partner in ITEC

Bangladesh upbeat about SDGs success

A worker displays a rotten apple at a warehouse, in Sopore, north Kashmir, September 13, 2019.

Apples rot in Kashmir orchards

$10bn UAE investment promised

The North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. Reuters

US imposes sanctions on N Korean hacking groups

ADB to provide $5bn to Bangladesh over three years

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.