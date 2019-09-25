ADB sticks to 8% GDP growth projection for Bangladesh

The financial institution made the forecast in its latest publication titled ‘Asian Development Outlook 2019’, after analysing the state of the Bangladeshi economy.

The figure is similar to the lender’s previous projections made in April this year and slightly lower than the government’s projection of 8.2 percent for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Bangladesh’s GDP growth was 7.86 percent in the past fiscal year while the per capita income was $1,751.

Bangladesh’s economic growth crossed 7 percent in fiscal 2015-2016 after almost a decade in the region of 6 percent.