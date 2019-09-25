ADB sticks to 8% GDP growth projection for Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2019 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 03:39 PM BdST
The Asian Development Bank has maintained its projection of an 8 percent GDP growth for Bangladesh in the current fiscal year.
Related Stories
The financial institution made the forecast in its latest publication titled ‘Asian Development Outlook 2019’, after analysing the state of the Bangladeshi economy.
Bangladesh’s GDP growth was 7.86 percent in the past fiscal year while the per capita income was $1,751.
Bangladesh’s economic growth crossed 7 percent in fiscal 2015-2016 after almost a decade in the region of 6 percent.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ADB sticks to 8% GDP growth projection for Bangladesh
- US sanctions Iran's central bank, fund after Saudi oil attack
- Bangladesh is India’s ‘foremost’ partner in ITEC programme, says Riva Das
- Bangladesh upbeat about SDGs success by 2030
- Apples rot in Kashmir orchards, as lockdown puts economy in tailspin
- UAE businesses promise $10 billion investment in Bangladesh
- US imposes sanctions on North Korean hacking groups blamed for global attacks
- US, China tariffs could lower global GDP by 0.8 percent in 2020: IMF
- ABD to provide $5bn to Bangladesh to fund projects over three years
- Bangladesh calls for a ‘fundamental change’ in global financial governance framework
Most Read
- Finance minister sees links of public servants with illegal casinos in Dhaka
- Special zone in Cox's Bazar to have casinos for foreign tourists
- Rain delays Bangladesh-Afghanistan T20 tri-series final
- Cash, gold seized from AL leaders’ homes as RAB expands anti-gambling crackdown
- Quake kills 22, flattens buildings in Pakistani Kashmir
- Bangladesh, Afghanistan share T20 tri-series trophy as final rained out
- Jubo League leader Samrat faces travel ban over casino links
- bKash partners with Visa to launch add money service
- Bangladesh Bank seeks info on two ex-PWD engineers ‘linked to contractor Shamim’
- Sunamganj boat capsize: Rescuers pull six more bodies as death toll hits 10