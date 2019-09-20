Bangladesh upbeat about SDGs success by 2030
Published: 20 Sep 2019 01:18 AM BdST Updated: 20 Sep 2019 01:18 AM BdST
Bangladesh is hopeful about achieving the ambitious targets of the SDGs by 2030 based on its MDG successes and preparations.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said those 17 targets are already aligned with the national development plans of Bangladesh.
Different ministries have been assigned with their tasks, and evaluation and monitoring committee has been formed. Possible financial need assessment is also done.
“We are hopeful that we are on the right track and will overcome our challenges as we did in the past in order to successfully accomplish the SDG’s with the cooperation of UN and all other stakeholders,” Momen said while speaking at a conference in Dhaka.
“Bangladesh considers SDGs’ implementation as a continuation of our efforts with MDGs,” said the state minister.
Styled “SDGs and Bangladesh”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UN Resident Coordinator’s office in Bangladesh jointly organised the conference on Thursday with an aim to take stock of collaborations between UN and the government on SDGs ahead of the General Assembly in New York.
The SDGs envisage a world where development will take place ‘leaving no one behind’ by 2030.
To do so, the government earlier assesses that it needs $928.48 billion at 2015-16 constant prices to implement SDGS in Bangladesh by 2030. Of that 85.11 percent will come from the domestic sources and 14.89 percent from external sources.
“UN Agencies need to play a very important role in this regard,” the state minister said.
“We have launched SDG tracker that can be used for comprehensive target setting and monitoring progress of each SDG, along with the indicators,” the foreign minister, Momen, said at the inauguration of the conference.
He, however, said vulnerability to the climate change poses a “great threat” to Bangladesh.
“The government has developed the Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (BCCSAP) funded by its own money.”
