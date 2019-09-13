Bangladesh calls for a ‘fundamental change’ in global financial governance framework
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Sep 2019 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 02:50 PM BdST
Bangladesh has called for a “fundamental change” in the global financial and economic governance structure to bolster cooperation among the developing countries.
Permanent Representative (PR) of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Masud Bin Momen said the process of change needs to be initiated immediately.
He was speaking at the event to observe the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation (41st Anniversary of the adoption of the Buenos Aires Plan of Action) at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday.
He also stressed the importance of the role of the Southern countries in the decision making process of international economy.
“There must be a more central role for the South in the international economic decision-making. It is important to recognise that to bolster South-South Cooperation (SSC), a fundamental change in the global financial and economic governance structure needs to be initiated,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.
Masud also flagged some other points such as delivering on official development assistance (ODA) commitments, extending the financial support from new regional and global banks, accelerating technology transfer, implementing preferential trading rules of WTO and support from the reformed UN Development System (UNDS) to SSC initiatives.
He reiterated Bangladesh’s proposal for establishing a ‘Ministerial Forum’ of Southern countries under the aegis of SSC which was proposed for the first time at BAPA+40 Conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina by the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh.
The ambassador also referred to the ‘South-South Centre on Knowledge and Innovation’ which is going to be set up by Bangladesh.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh calls for a ‘fundamental change’ in global financial governance framework
- Paddy farmers didn’t get fair price, agriculture minister admits
- Drop in savings certificates sales forces govt to step up borrowing from banks
- Trump calls for Fed’s ‘boneheads’ to slash interest rates below zero
- PM Hasina opens Community Bank
- Cabinet approves draft SME policy to facilitate entrepreneurs
- India-funded projects worth $7.36 billion progress at a snail's pace
- Bangladesh minister clarifies cost of its first nuclear power plant
- China’s BRI 'debt trap' raises concerns among Bangladesh, India experts
- Australia to establish Perth-based Indian Ocean Blue Carbon Hub for IORA members
Most Read
- Biman hijacking attempt: Film actress Shimla quizzed for over three hours
- Mokabbir Hossain named Biman MD
- DMP launches mobile app for citizen info
- UK to extend work visas for foreign students by 2 years
- Thousands detained in Indian Kashmir crackdown, official data reveals
- Pabna OC withdrawn, SI suspended over forced marriage of rape victim to assailant
- BAT stubs out 2,300 jobs as new CEO tackles tobacco sector changes
- Fire breaks out at electronics factory in Gazipur
- Lighter vessel carrying coal sinks in rough Bay of Bengal
- Govt to launch online GD service