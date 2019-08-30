India announces series of mergers of state-run banks
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Aug 2019 07:04 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2019 07:04 PM BdST
India announced a series of mergers involving 10 state-owned banks on Friday, as it moves to strengthen a sector struggling under a mountain of debt and ensure stronger balance sheets to boost lending and revive economic growth.
The mergers, which cut to 12 the total number of state-owned banks, from 27 in 2017, are the first since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government won re-election in May. His government has vowed to clean up the banking sector and reduce the number of state-run banks.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank would be merged with New Delhi-headquartered Punjab National Bank, creating India’s second largest lender after State Bank of India.
The government also announced that two lenders based in southern India, Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank, would be amalgamated.
In addition, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank are to merge with Union Bank, while Indian Bank will merged with Allahabad Bank.
“We’re trying to build the NextGen banks,” Sitharaman told a news conference.
In 2017, the government merged State Bank of India with its associate banks, and this year, it merged Bank of Baroda with some smaller peers.
($1=71.4920 Indian rupees)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India announces series of mergers of state-run banks
- UN allocates $5 million for three Bangladesh districts hit by severe flooding
- Bangladesh poised to enter Japan’s labour market
- Indian economy set for weakest quarter of growth in 5 years
- Bangladesh receives $716 million remittance in nine days before Eid
- Journalists’ group plans to work with bankers to boost financial inclusion
- European shares tank after Trump threatens new China tariffs
- Chinese billionaire indicted in US for alleged $1.8 billion aluminium tariff evasion
- Manufacturing pain spreads through Asia, more stimulus seen ahead
- Bangladesh revenue growth slows to five-year low of 10.7pc
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends NGO projects for ‘making’ sharp weapons for Rohingya refugees
- LGRD minister says he is listing DCs unaccompanied by families
- India’s restaurants rebel against food delivery apps
- BIWTC staffer loses leg after bus mounts footpath in Bangla Motor
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video, facing investigation
- Plague of flies descends on Karachi
- HC curbs judicial powers of Narail judge who let key murder suspect go
- Bangladesh’s bamboo-made school wins Aga Khan Award for Architecture
- Van Dijk, Bronze pick up UEFA Player of the Year awards
- Pakistan carries out training launch of ballistic missile