UN allocates $5 million for three Bangladesh districts hit by severe flooding

The money from the Central Emergency Response Fund will benefit 43,000 female-headed households in Jamalpur, Gaibandha and Kurigram, the UN said in a media release on Thursday.

The women and girls, who are often the hardest hit during natural disasters, are expected to strengthen their resilience through the rebuilding of livelihoods destroyed by the floods, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo said.

The targeted households will benefit from emergency WASH interventions, Health and Protection interventions as well as food and livelihood assistance, according to the release.

Those displaced will benefit from a complementary life-saving intervention in the form of emergency shelter assistance in order to rebuild their houses, it said.

Following a Joint Needs Assessment undertaken in partnership with the government, international and national NGOs, IFRC and UN agencies, the humanitarian community developed a response and recovery plan to supplement the on-going national response.

The plan seeks $27 million to assist 736,000 people in Bandarban, Bogura, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Kurigram, Sirajganj, Sunamganj, Sylhet and Tangail.