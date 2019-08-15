Home > Economy

Bangladesh receives $716 million remittance in nine days before Eid

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Aug 2019 09:30 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 09:30 PM BdST

Expatriate Bangladeshis have sent home an increased amount of money home before the Eid-ul-Azha, taking the figure in the first nine days of August to $716.2 million.

Bankers also believe the government announcement on 2 percent incentives for remittance inflow has encouraged the Bangladeshis living abroad.

The 2019-20 financial year started with the remittance inflow in an upbeat mood as the country received $1.6 billion in July, the second highest for a month and 21.2 percent more than the same month last year.

The expatriates set the highest monthly record of remittance in May by sending over $1.75 billion ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.   

In 2018-19, Bangladesh received record $16.42 billion in remittance with a 9.6 percent growth.

With the newly received remittance, the foreign currency reserves of Bangladesh reached $32.4 billion on Wednesday. The reserves dropped below $32 billion recently after payments for import to the Asian Clearing Union.

Bangladesh Bank spokesman Serajul Islam told bdnews24.com that the expatriates sent more money home for Eid shopping.

Former central bank governor Mohammed Farashuddin, speaking to bdnews24.com, hailed the government decision on incentives for remittance.

Money sent by the non-resident Bangladeshis makes up about 12 percent of Bangladesh’s GDP.

The depreciation of taka against US dollar and different government measures, including strong surveillance on illegal inflow of money, played a major role in encouraging migrants to send home more remittance in recent times than they did in the past, analysts say.
 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Trump’s China tariff threat roils markets

Chinese billionaire indicted in US

Manufacturing pain spreads through Asia

Revenue growth slowest in 5 years 

BB asks banks to help the poor in dengue treatment

Germany to provide €200m

India sees ‘virtue’ in BIMSTEC

Oil gains as Middle East Gulf tensions flare

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.