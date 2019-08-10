Journalists’ group plans to work with bankers to boost financial inclusion

As part of the initiatives, Bangladesh Journalists’ Foundation For Consumers and Investors (BJFCI) will introduce a “consumers-building” programme and organise a dialogue of CEOs of leading banks and fintech firms, the organisation said in a media release on Friday.The decisions were made at a meeting of the BJFCI National Organising Committee at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday with its Chairman Faruk Ahmed in the chair.BJFCI Vice Chairman Shiabur Rahman, Kazi Rafiq, PR Biswas, Deepak Acharjee, Rafiqul Islam Azad, Md Khairuzzaman, Salahuddin Lovloo and Al Amin Chowdhury, among others, attended the meeting.