Home > Economy

Journalists’ group plans to work with bankers to boost financial inclusion

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Aug 2019 03:45 AM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2019 03:45 AM BdST

A group of journalists has planned some programmes to boost economic growth promoting financial inclusion in collaboration with bankers and fintech operators.

As part of the initiatives, Bangladesh Journalists’ Foundation For Consumers and Investors (BJFCI) will introduce a “consumers-building” programme and organise a dialogue of CEOs of leading banks and fintech firms, the organisation said in a media release on Friday.

The decisions were made at a meeting of the BJFCI National Organising Committee at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday with its Chairman Faruk Ahmed in the chair.

BJFCI Vice Chairman Shiabur Rahman, Kazi Rafiq, PR Biswas, Deepak Acharjee, Rafiqul Islam Azad, Md Khairuzzaman, Salahuddin Lovloo and Al Amin Chowdhury, among others, attended the meeting.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Trump’s China tariff threat roils markets

Chinese billionaire indicted in US

Manufacturing pain spreads through Asia

Revenue growth slowest in 5 years 

BB asks banks to help the poor in dengue treatment

Germany to provide €200m

India sees ‘virtue’ in BIMSTEC

Oil gains as Middle East Gulf tensions flare

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.