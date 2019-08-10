Journalists’ group plans to work with bankers to boost financial inclusion
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Aug 2019 03:45 AM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2019 03:45 AM BdST
A group of journalists has planned some programmes to boost economic growth promoting financial inclusion in collaboration with bankers and fintech operators.
The decisions were made at a meeting of the BJFCI National Organising Committee at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday with its Chairman Faruk Ahmed in the chair.
BJFCI Vice Chairman Shiabur Rahman, Kazi Rafiq, PR Biswas, Deepak Acharjee, Rafiqul Islam Azad, Md Khairuzzaman, Salahuddin Lovloo and Al Amin Chowdhury, among others, attended the meeting.
