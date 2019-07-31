Home > Economy

BB asks banks to help the poor in dengue treatment

Published: 31 Jul 2019 05:40 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 05:40 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Bank has asked banks to help the destitute people in the treatment of dengue fever as part of their corporate social responsibility or CSR activities.

The call was made in a circular on Wednesday in the wake of the dengue outbreak across Bangladesh.

The mosquito-borne viral disease has spread to almost 64 districts in the country as the number of patients continues to rise.

The total number of dengue patients stood at 15,369 so far this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

