Amazon plans to open new warehouse, create 2,800 jobs in Germany
Published: 14 Jul 2019 05:05 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 05:05 PM BdST
US online retail giant Amazon (AMZN.O) plans to open a new warehouse in Germany this year and create more than 2,800 jobs with permanent contracts in what is its second-biggest market after the United States.
That will bring Amazon’s total staff in Germany to more than 20,000 across more than 35 sites by the end of 2019, the retailer said in a statement on Sunday.
It added that its 13th warehouse in Germany would be in the western city of Moenchengladbach.
Amazon has faced a long-running battle with unions in Germany over better pay and conditions for logistics workers, who have staged frequent strikes since 2013.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- WB approves $100m to improve water supply, sanitation in 30 municipalities
- Bangladesh hopes to finalise new worker recruitment policy with Malaysia
- Gas price hike protesters are not trying to understand reality: Hasina
- Bangladesh needs to change rules to open up economy further, says PM's ICT advisor
- Bangladesh shows development is the best resilience builder: World Bank CEO
- World Bank CEO Georgieva arriving in Bangladesh on Wednesday
- Bangladesh inflation drops slightly to 5.48pc in FY19, remains within target
- Global recession risks are up, and central banks aren’t ready
- PM Hasina defends gas price hike for economic growth
- India plans $10 billion bank recapitalisation, help for shadow lenders
Most Read
- Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad dies at 90
- Death of Ershad evokes memories of a dictator who repressed and reshaped Bangladesh
- Former military ruler Ershad to be buried in Dhaka Tuesday
- HM Ershad leaves behind four children
- Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka, Shakib doubtful
- Bangladesh arrests eight over ‘human heads, blood for Padma Bridge’ rumours
- PM Hasina expresses condolences over Ershad’s death
- South Korean Prime Minister Lee arrives in Dhaka
- India authorities arrest top executive at retailer Future Group over unpaid duties
- Bidisha bids emotional farewell to ex-husband Ershad