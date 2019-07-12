WB approves $100m to improve water supply, sanitation in 30 municipalities
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2019 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 03:14 PM BdST
The World Bank has approved $100 million to increase access to improved water supply and sanitation system in selected 30 municipalities in Bangladesh.
The project will install water infrastructures, including water treatment facility, water storage, transmission and distribution pipe network, house connections including meters, and others in the selected 30 municipalities that currently do not have piped water systems.
In Bangladesh, about 87 percent households have access to various improved water sources, but only 10 percent people have access to piped water supply. About half of the municipalities have basic piped water systems, but covering only a small share of population in town centres.
“With Bangladesh’s rapid urbanisation, both small towns and big cities need to improve their infrastructures, including water and sanitation systems, to cater to the growing population,” said Mercy Tembon, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.
“Water and sanitation systems are an integral part of a modern city. This project will contribute to the government’s goal of expanding piped water coverage in municipal areas.”
The project will also help the participating municipalities improve sanitation and drainage systems. This will include investments in septage management, public toilets, septage disposal, and critical drainage infrastructure. It will provide equipment and training to cleaning workers for faecal sludge management.
“To ensure governance structure and mandates of local municipalities, decentralisation of institutional responsibilities is important,” said Arif Ahamed, World Bank senior water specialist.
“The project will support the municipalities to build capacity to install and manage water and sanitation systems as well as have stronger institutional and financial systems for operation and maintenance works. The municipalities will have the ability to form effective private public partnership for water and sanitation services.”
The credit from the World Bank’s International Development Association, which provides concessional financing, has a 30-year term, including a five-year grace period, and an interest rate of 1.25 percent with a service charge of 0.75 percent.
The project also includes $100 million financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and $9.53 million financing from the government of Bangladesh.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gas price hike protesters are not trying to understand reality: Hasina
- Bangladesh needs to change rules to open up economy further, says PM's ICT advisor
- Bangladesh shows development is the best resilience builder: World Bank CEO
- World Bank CEO Georgieva arriving in Bangladesh on Wednesday
- Bangladesh inflation drops slightly to 5.48pc in FY19, remains within target
- Global recession risks are up, and central banks aren’t ready
- PM Hasina defends gas price hike for economic growth
- India plans $10 billion bank recapitalisation, help for shadow lenders
- Bangladesh, China sign five deals on power during Hasina’s visit
- Bangladesh won’t step into ‘debt trap’ while she is in power, says Hasina at China event
Most Read
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Cabinet shuffle again, oath-taking Saturday
- US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrant family members
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
- ACC issues overseas travel ban on ex-AB Bank chairman, directors over Citycell loan scam
- India hands over 250 houses for Rohingya in Myanmar's Rakhine
- Thousands marooned as heavy rains hit Bandarban
- PM Hasina calls for promoting Islamic tourism globally
- Bhola man detained for allegedly circulating ‘beheading’ rumours on social media
- Rampant England end Australia's title defence to roar into final