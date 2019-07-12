Gas price hike protesters are not trying to understand reality: Hasina
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2019 04:23 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 04:23 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said people protesting against the gas price hike are not trying to understand the reality on the ground and asked them to think about what they really want.
In her closing speech at the budget session of parliament on Thursday, she described how the government was giving subsidy to import gas in order to keep the prices down and boost industrial production.
After the government raised gas prices by an average of 32.8 percent from July 1, some leftist parties enforced a general strike supported by the BNP while the ruling Awami League’s allies also raised objection.
The government may have hiked gas prices in order to ease the burden of subsidy for importing LNG, but the move will ultimately result in losses than profit, economists, businesses, and consumer rights groups believe.
“I don’t know what the people who have agitated against the rise in gas prices want. We are bringing (gas) by giving subsidies. We are not taking (the money) from the people even though our revenue is decreasing. The cost must be considered,” Hasina said.
“What will happen if we can’t supply gas? Employment will be hampered, so will production and export. The entire country will plunge into misery,” she said.
Businesses had cried for gas and said they were ready to pay for gas no matter what the cost, the prime minister said. “Now we’ve done exactly what they had asked for.”
“But those who are protesting and giving lectures now are not actually trying to understand the reality or seeing the development we’ve made. It’s unfortunate,” she said.
Hasina said her government believes the boost in production and development after the import of LNG with subsidies will ease the pressure on people.
Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament Raushon Ershad, a leader of the Awami League’s key ally the Jatiya Party, had raised question over gas prices in parliament.
The prime minister responded by saying that BERC evaluation found it was necessary to raise the prices by at least 75 percent to Tk 61.12 per cubic metre gas. But the government has set the price at Tk 9.8 by providing Tk 51.32 in subsidy so that the people do not have to shoulder the financial pressure.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gas price hike protesters are not trying to understand reality: Hasina
- Bangladesh needs to change rules to open up economy further, says PM's ICT advisor
- Bangladesh shows development is the best resilience builder: World Bank CEO
- World Bank CEO Georgieva arriving in Bangladesh on Wednesday
- Bangladesh inflation drops slightly to 5.48pc in FY19, remains within target
- Global recession risks are up, and central banks aren’t ready
- PM Hasina defends gas price hike for economic growth
- India plans $10 billion bank recapitalisation, help for shadow lenders
- Bangladesh, China sign five deals on power during Hasina’s visit
- Bangladesh won’t step into ‘debt trap’ while she is in power, says Hasina at China event
Most Read
- Cabinet shuffle again, oath-taking Saturday
- Britain says Iran attempted to block its oil tanker
- Disappointed Kohli rues 45-minute slump in Manchester
- No gas supply to large areas of Dhaka for 12 hours from Thursday night
- US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrant family members
- Lawmakers take to the field in first parliamentary cricket world cup
- Myanmar has ‘much more’ to do for safe Rohingya return, says Ban Ki-moon
- All Rajshahi trains cancelled as derailed oil carriages snap rail links
- Bangladesh needs to change rules to open up economy further, says PM's ICT advisor
- Assad hits a wall in Syrian war as front lines harden