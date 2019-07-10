Home > Economy

World Bank CEO Georgieva arriving in Bangladesh on Wednesday

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jul 2019 03:46 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 03:46 AM BdST

The World Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva will arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday on her maiden visit to Bangladesh.

During the two-day tour, she will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and senior government officials as well as visit a World Bank-supported project, the global lender said in a media release on Tuesday.

“The visit will help further deepen the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank Group,” it said.

She will also join the Third Executive Meeting of the Global Commission on Adaptation (GCA) to be held in Dhaka.

“The World Bank is proud to have a strong partnership with the Government of Bangladesh. We support the country’s remarkable efforts to accelerate its development,” the release Georgieva as saying.

“Despite being extremely vulnerable to climate change, Bangladesh has shown the world what can be done through disaster preparedness and adaptation. I look forward to learning more about its successful innovations and how they can be applied elsewhere,” she added, according to the release.

She will be accompanied by World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region Hartwig Schafer.



