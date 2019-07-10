Home > Economy

Bangladesh inflation drops slightly to 5.48pc in FY19, remains within target

Published: 10 Jul 2019

Inflation in Bangladesh has dropped a touch to 5.48 percent in the just-ended 2018-19 fiscal year and remained within the target set by the government.

After the 2017-18 financial year ended with inflation at 5.78 percent, the government targeted keeping it below 4.5 percent in the budget for the last fiscal year.

The rise in supplies led by bumper harvest, especially of rice and onion, against the demand caused the drop in inflation, Planning Minister MA Mannan said while publishing the updated data collected by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics or BBS in Dhaka on Tuesday.

General inflation dropped to 5.52 percent in June from 5.63 percent of May and 5.54 percent of June last year, according to the minister.

Food inflation decreased to 5.4 percent in June from 5.49 percent of May while non-food inflation to 5.71 percent from 5.84 percent over the same period.

In rural areas, inflation was 5.38 percent in June and 5.44 percent in May.

Inflation in urban areas also dropped to 5.78 percent from 5.96 percent in a month.

