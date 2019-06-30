Govt announces 32.8 percent hike in gas prices from July 1
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2019 05:28 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 05:30 PM BdST
The government has raised the price of gas across the board to be effective from July 1 despite objections to the move from various quarters.
The price of household gas will rise to Tk 925 for a single-burner cooking stove and Tk 975 for double-burner stove from Tk 750 and Tk 800, respectively.
For customers paying for gas by the cubic metre, the price will jump to Tk 12.60 per cubic metre from Tk 9.10 per cubic metre.
Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, or BERC, announced the changes in a public notice on Sunday.
The price of compressed natural gas, or CNG, used to fuel vehicles will also rise from Monday to Tk 43 per cubic metre from Tk 38 per cubic metre.
BERC Chairman Monowar Islam said, the price of gas will increase by 32.8 percent to Tk 9.80 per cubic metre from Tk 7.38 per cubic metre.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Fans clash. Action Images via Reuters
Fans clash at Pak-Afghan match
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt announces 32.8 percent hike in gas prices from July 1
- Parliament passes Tk 5.23 trillion budget for FY20
- Finance Bill for FY20 passed with some tax changes backed by Hasina
- Raushon Ershad backs amnesty to legalise untaxed income in FY20
- Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal recovers from illness
- Bangladesh asks Google, Facebook to appoint tax agents
- NBR deadlines traders with June 30 to legalise undeclared gold stocks
- Keep essentials out of VAT net, demands consumer rights group
- BIMSTEC leaders pledge to make a ‘peaceful, prosperous’ Bay region
- Top 300 loan defaulters named in parliament
Most Read
- ICC to take action after fans clash at Pakistan-Afghanistan match
- ‘Muggers admit' killing youth for Tk 1,500 on Eid eve in Dhaka, police say
- Biman adds another Boeing 737-800 jet to its fleet
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- Finance Bill for FY20 passed with some tax changes backed by Hasina
- 43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Afghan captain Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
- BNP's nomination trade pushes up Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks: Hasina
- Govt promises woman demonstrator with disabilities job