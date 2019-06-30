Govt announces 32.8 percent hike in gas prices from July 1

The price of household gas will rise to Tk 925 for a single-burner cooking stove and Tk 975 for double-burner stove from Tk 750 and Tk 800, respectively.

For customers paying for gas by the cubic metre, the price will jump to Tk 12.60 per cubic metre from Tk 9.10 per cubic metre.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, or BERC, announced the changes in a public notice on Sunday.

The price of compressed natural gas, or CNG, used to fuel vehicles will also rise from Monday to Tk 43 per cubic metre from Tk 38 per cubic metre.

BERC Chairman Monowar Islam said, the price of gas will increase by 32.8 percent to Tk 9.80 per cubic metre from Tk 7.38 per cubic metre.