Home > Economy

Raushon Ershad backs amnesty to legalise untaxed income in FY20

  Parliament Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jun 2019 07:17 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2019 08:57 PM BdST

Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament Raushon Ershad has thrown her weight behind the government move to let people legalise their undisclosed income or black money in the budget for fiscal 1919-20.

“There is a scope to whiten black money in every country. Our businessmen should be given the opportunity,” she told parliament on Saturday.

To back up her stance, she said, “If we allow black money to whiten, the wealthy will invest. If not, money will be trafficked.”

The move will help generate employment opportunities for youths in the private sector, once the black money is invested in setting up industries and factories, said Raushon, senior co-chairman of the Jatiya Party.

“There is no cash in the banks. Private sector is not getting credit from the banks. But the government has taken measures to finance the budget deficit by borrowing from the banks.”

Successive governments have offered opportunities for whitening black money under various schemes since independence, but the response has so far been lukewarm, according to analysts.

The government is yet again giving scope to whiten black money, subject to investment for the nurturing of the industrial sector, according to the budget speech presented by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in parliament on June 13.

He proposed an amendment to the income tax law in the budget for FY20 to pursue the cause.

If a taxpayer pays income tax on investment in Economic Zone and High-Tech Parks, the investment will be accepted with no questions asked.

No questions will be asked by the income tax department on the source of fund if the taxpayer pays 10 percent income tax on the investment, the budget proposes.

Print Friendly and PDF

Bees interrupt SA and SL again
Pakistan restrict
Afghans to 227
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 England's Jonny Bairstow warms up before the match Action Images via Reuters
Critics waiting for
us to fail: Bairstow
SA dent SL hopes

More stories

File Photo

Kamal recovers from illness

Google, Facebook asked to appoint VAT agents

Legalise gold stocks by Jun 30: NBR

File Photo: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the leaders of other BIMSTEC countries at the fourth summit of the grouping in Nepal's Kathmandu on Aug 30, 2018. Photo: Saiful Islam Kallol

BIMSTEC pledges a ‘prosperous’ region

Top 300 loan defaulters named

Keep essentials out of VAT net: CAB

Bangladesh growth fastest in Asia Pacific

File photo

Govt health insurance scheme on way

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.