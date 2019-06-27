Home > Economy

Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal recovers from illness

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jun 2019 11:20 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2019 11:20 PM BdST

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is expected to join the ongoing parliament session that will pass the national budget.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a rare turn of events, read a part of Kamal’s budget speech in parliament as the finance minister fell sick during the presentation on June 13.

The prime minister also attended the event to take questions on budgetary measures from journalists on June 14.

The spending bill for FY19 and national budget for FY20 will be passed on June 29 and June 30, respectively, in parliament.

“He is fully well. He is taking rest at home after treatment,” Farid Aziz, an official at the finance ministry, told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

