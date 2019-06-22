Top 300 loan defaulters named in parliament

In addition, he gave details of 14,617 individuals who borrowed more than Tk 50 million each from different banks and leasing companies since 2009 without repayment.

The minister furnished the list on Saturday in response to a question from ruling Awami League MP Md Israfil Alam.

The top 10 loan defaulters are Chattogram’s Samannaj Super Oil, Gazipur's Galaxy Sweater and Yarn Dyeing, Dhaka Savar's Rimex Footwear, Dhaka's Quantum Power System, Chattogram's Mahin Enterprise, Dhaka’s Rupali Composite, Dhaka’s Crescent Leather Wear, Chattogram's SA Oil Refinery, Gazipur's Suprov Composite Knit and Grameen Shakti.

The top 300 loan defaulters owe Tk 509.42 billion to the different banks and financial institutions.

The amount of bad debt in the last 39 months was Tk 432.1 billion, according to Kamal.

The number of loan defaulters until September 2015 was 1,11,954 with a total Tk 591.05 billion in bad loans.

And until December 2018, the number of loan defaulters was 1,70,390 and the amount of defaulted loans was more than Tk 1 trillion.