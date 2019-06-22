Home > Economy

Top 300 loan defaulters named in parliament

  Parliament Correspondent,   bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jun 2019 05:32 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2019 05:32 PM BdST

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has provided the parliament with a list of top 300 loan defaulters in Bangladesh.

In addition, he gave details of 14,617 individuals who borrowed more than Tk 50 million each from different banks and leasing companies since 2009 without repayment.

The minister furnished the list on Saturday in response to a question from ruling Awami League MP Md Israfil Alam.

The top 10 loan defaulters are Chattogram’s Samannaj Super Oil, Gazipur's Galaxy Sweater and Yarn Dyeing, Dhaka Savar's Rimex Footwear, Dhaka's Quantum Power System, Chattogram's Mahin Enterprise, Dhaka’s Rupali Composite, Dhaka’s Crescent Leather Wear, Chattogram's SA Oil Refinery, Gazipur's Suprov Composite Knit and Grameen Shakti.

The top 300 loan defaulters owe Tk 509.42 billion to the different banks and financial institutions.

The amount of bad debt in the last 39 months was Tk 432.1 billion, according to Kamal.

The number of loan defaulters until September 2015 was 1,11,954 with a total Tk 591.05 billion in bad loans.

And until December 2018, the number of loan defaulters was 1,70,390 and the amount of defaulted loans was more than Tk 1 trillion.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 19, 2019 New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson in action Action Images via Reuters
Ferguson eager to unsettle WI big hitters
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley, Leeds, Britiain - June 21, 2019 Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler Action Images via Reuters
Malinga's 4 stuns England
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 17, 2019 West Indies' Chris Gayle and Jason Holder look dejected at the end of the match. Reuters
Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies
Rain-hit cricket World Cup may cost insurers millions

More stories

Bangladesh growth fastest in Asia Pacific

File photo

Govt health insurance scheme on way

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Gwadar port in Gwadar, Pakistan October 4, 2017. Picture taken October 4, 2017. Reuters

Pakistan to get $3.4bn in budgetary aid from ADB

FBCCI lauds FY20 budget

PM sounds tough over lending rates

AHM Mustafa Kamal presenting his maiden budget as finance minister in parliament on Thursday. Photo: PID

Smart budget? Not so

Analysts question ‘no’ plans for banks

VAT rates unclear: FBCCI

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.