Govt plans to launch health insurance scheme, says PM

As part of the plan, the government has been implementing a pilot project in three Upazilas, she told parliament on Wednesday in response to a question from Jatiya Party MP Rustum Ali Faraji.

The three Upazilas are Madhupur, Ghatail, and Kalihati in Tangail, she said.

The government has formulated the ‘Healthcare Financing Strategy 2012-2032’ for ensuring the universal healthcare services, according to the prime minister.

Under the scheme, she said, a pilot project titled ‘Shasthya Surokkha Kormasuchi or SSK’ (health protection programme) was launched to initially provide the free healthcare services to the poor at the three Upazilas.

Free health service is now being provided to the destitute for 78 diseases in the Upazilas, she added.

“Work is in progress for bringing all nine Upazilas of Tangail under the project.”

The SSK cards have been distributed among 81,177 out of 81, 528 registered families living under the poverty line at the three Upazilas, according to the prime minister.

“The healthcare scheme will gradually be expanded throughout the country.”