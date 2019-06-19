Home > Economy

Govt plans to launch health insurance scheme, says PM

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jun 2019 07:16 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 07:16 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says the government has planned to launch health insurance scheme aiming to provide the poor with free health services.

As part of the plan, the government has been implementing a pilot project in three Upazilas, she told parliament on Wednesday in response to a question from Jatiya Party MP Rustum Ali Faraji.

The three Upazilas are Madhupur, Ghatail, and Kalihati in Tangail, she said.

The government has formulated the ‘Healthcare Financing Strategy 2012-2032’ for ensuring the universal healthcare services, according to the prime minister.

Under the scheme, she said, a pilot project titled ‘Shasthya Surokkha Kormasuchi or SSK’ (health protection programme) was launched to initially provide the free healthcare services to the poor at the three Upazilas.

Free health service is now being provided to the destitute for 78 diseases in the Upazilas, she added.

“Work is in progress for bringing all nine Upazilas of Tangail under the project.”

The SSK cards have been distributed among 81,177 out of 81, 528 registered families living under the poverty line at the three Upazilas, according to the prime minister.

“The healthcare scheme will gradually be expanded throughout the country.”

Print Friendly and PDF

Dhawan ruled out of World Cup
NZ restrict South Africa to 241-6
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters
Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers
ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan in action Action Images via Reuters
Australia hope to dismiss Shakib early

More stories

File photo

Govt health insurance scheme on way

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Gwadar port in Gwadar, Pakistan October 4, 2017. Picture taken October 4, 2017. Reuters

Pakistan to get $3.4bn in budgetary aid from ADB

FBCCI lauds FY20 budget

PM sounds tough over lending rates

AHM Mustafa Kamal presenting his maiden budget as finance minister in parliament on Thursday. Photo: PID

Smart budget? Not so

Analysts question ‘no’ plans for banks

VAT rates unclear: FBCCI

Black money amnesty expands

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.