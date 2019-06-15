Home > Economy

FBCCI lauds ‘business-friendly’ budget for FY20

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jun 2019 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 05:10 PM BdST

The country’s apex trade body has hailed the proposed national budget as ‘business-friendly’ and ‘pro-people’, noting that it will help expedite economic development in Bangladesh.

The formal reaction of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry or FBCCI came on Saturday -- two days after Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal presented the Tk 5.23 trillion budget for fiscal year 2019-20 in parliament.    

“This is not only a business-friendly a but public welfare-oriented one,” said FBCCI chief Sheikh Fazle Fahim at a media briefing.

Lauding every aspect of the budget, he said the emphasis on social safety net, research and development, innovation, ICT, infrastructure, socio-economic, poverty alleviation, human resources, education, agriculture, and health sectors makes it a contemporary plan.

Although the feedback on the budget from the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry or MCCI and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry or DCCI has generally been positive, both platforms were critical of the government for not lowering the corporate tax rates. 

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association or BGMEA said it was ‘70 percent happy’ with the proposed budget. 

The FBCCI urged the government not to be reliant on bank loans to offset the budget deficit as it may lead to an increased inflation rate.

It suggested that the revenue targeted in the budget be collected using easy, transparent and consistent methods so that businesses are not harassed.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters
Root is England's glue: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - May 24, 2019 Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera appeals to the umpire for the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. Action Images via Reuters
SL complain about pitch, hotel
England crush Windies
‘Archer will take Windies clash in his stride’

More stories

PM sounds tough over lending rates

AHM Mustafa Kamal presenting his maiden budget as finance minister in parliament on Thursday. Photo: PID

Smart budget? Not so

Analysts question ‘no’ plans for banks

VAT rates unclear: FBCCI

Black money amnesty expands

New VAT law in FY20

Ice-cream prices up, bread down

Smartphones and tabs are on display at a stall on the first day of a three-day smartphone and tab exhibition that began on Thursday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Smartphones to get costlier

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.