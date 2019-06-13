Garment makers get Tk 28.25bn in export incentive
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2019 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 04:19 PM BdST
Garment makers left out of current export benefits will get Tk 28.25 billion in incentives for the next fiscal year.
Currently, four sectors of garment manufacturing receive export incentives at 4 percent.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed to provide an export incentive of 1 percent in the next fiscal year to the rest of the sectors in garment manufacturing.
