Home > Economy

Finance Minister Kamal proposes to slap 15% tax on stock dividend

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jun 2019 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 04:10 PM BdST

The government moves to impose 15 percent tax on stock dividends for the new fiscal year.

In his budget speech presented in parliament on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said: “We observed that the companies are generally distributing stock dividends instead of cash dividends. As a result, investors are deprived of their well-deserved return.”

In order to encourage the distribution of cash dividend, he said, “I propose imposition of 15 percent tax on stock dividend distributed to the shareholders by any listed company.”

He said investors expect cash dividends from their investment in the shares of a company. From that point of view cash dividend play an important role in increasing the value of the share and also strengthening the share market, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

Pakistan need to improve fielding against India: Sarfaraz
Border backs Aussie to keep building World Cup momentum
Australia beat Pakistan
ICC defends no reserve day

More stories

2pc incentive on inward remittance

Ailing Kamal arrives in parliament

Kamal unveiling budget ‘to reach the goal’

BB moves to rein in default loans

Govt to boost rice purchase

Govt plans pricier, prepaid meters

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks at the Group of 20 (G-20) high-level seminar on financial innovation

Lagarde highlights disruptive nature of fintech

9 years on, BASIC Bank probe continues

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.