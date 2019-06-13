Bangladesh unveils Tk 5.23 trillion budget for FY20
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2019 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 03:22 PM BdST
Bangladesh has unveiled a Tk 5.23 trillion spending plan for fiscal 2019-20, which is an 18 percent increase from the revised budget of the outgoing fiscal year.
The budget has largely focused on infrastructure, along with a major push to scale up social safety net and other nationally important projects.
In his maiden budget speech posted on the finance ministry’s website on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made a series of pledges to spur economic growth. In the proposed budget, the GDP growth is projected at 8.2 percent for FY20. Kamal hopes to keep the inflation target below 5.5 percent in the new fiscal year.
Of the Tk 5.23 trillion, the proposed budget sets out a revenue target of over Tk 3.77 trillion. More than Tk 3.25 trillion is expected to come through the National Board of Revenue.
The budget deficit will be kept at 5 percent of the gross domestic product.
The government has already approved the Tk 2.03 trillion Annual Development Programme, which is 17.18 percent higher than the revised ADP of the outgoing fiscal year.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh introduces 2pc incentive to cut remittance transfer cost
- Bangladesh unveils Tk 5.23 trillion budget for FY20
- Ailing Kamal arrives in parliament to announce budget
- Finance Minister Kamal to deliver his maiden budget ‘for reaching the goal’
- Bangladesh Bank forms panel as default loan figure tops Tk 1.5 trillion
- Govt to buy more rice to offset price fall, says food minister
- Govt plans gas price hike, prepaid meters for all connections
- IMF's Lagarde highlights potential disruptive nature of fintech
- Nine years on, ACC is yet to finish BASIC Bank loan scam probe
- EC seeks allocation of Tk 3 billion in next national budget
Most Read
- Myanmar is ‘lying’ about Rohingya repatriation, says Foreign Minister Momen
- Woman found dead in old Dhaka central jail pond
- Finance Minister Kamal to deliver his maiden budget ‘for reaching the goal’
- No-one is ‘absolutely clean’, Hasina says about corruption
- Canadian University of Bangladesh protests report, bdnews24.com responds
- Finance Minister Kamal in parliament after overnight hospital stay before budget
- Wrong information published by media has harmed me: ACC’s Basir
- Jashore madrasa boy killed by his teacher after failed rape attempt
- Indian police raid Islamic State cell with links to Sri Lanka bombing mastermind
- Warner hits century as Australia beat Pakistan