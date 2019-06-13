Home > Economy

Ailing Kamal presents maiden budget in parliament

  Chief Economics Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jun 2019 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 03:42 PM BdST

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa has begun unveiling his maiden budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 in parliament amid persisting questions over the state of his health.

An ailing Kamal struggled at the start of his speech before being allowed by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudury to deliver his address sitting down.

The finance minister began presenting the budget at 3pm on Thursday after attending a cabinet meeting on the country’s financial plans presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

An official of the finance ministry said the minister went to parliament from Apollo Hospital on Thursday afternoon. But both the ministry and his family have remained tight-lipped about the matter.

Kamal arrived at the Parliament Secretariat building at 1:20 pm and went straight into the cabinet meeting where the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year was approved. 

The finance minister was visibly unwell on his arrival in parliament, entering the meeting with the aid of officials of the secretariat.

Kamal attended parliament on Wednesday, a day before he is to present his maiden budget after an overnight stay at a hospital due to illness.

Kamal, in a dark suit, took his seat before the start of the parliamentary session chaired by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at 5:15pm.

The 72-year-old went to Dhaka's Apollo Hospital for a medical check-up on Tuesday evening, having been suffering from a fever for a few days. He subsequently stayed at the hospital overnight on the advice of doctors.

In light of the growing speculation surrounding the Kamal’s health, Gazi Touhidul Islam, a spokesperson for the finance ministry, said in a statement on Tuesday, "Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal went to Apollo Hospital for a routine medical check-up. He is completely healthy."

"He will present the budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year before the parliament on Jun 13, 2019."

According to reports in the media, Kamal has been afflicted with dengue fever. One of the minister's political colleagues also affirmed the news.

But bdnews24.com has been unable to verify the authenticity of the claim from doctors.    

