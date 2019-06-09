IMF's Lagarde highlights potential disruptive nature of fintech
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jun 2019 12:47 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 01:04 AM BdST
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned on Saturday that the increasing presence of technology giants using big data and artificial intelligence could cause a significant disruption to the world’s financial system.
The rapid development of financial technology (fintech) has increased access to cheap payment and settlement systems for low-income households in emerging countries where traditional banking networks are scarce.
But it has raised concern about the increasing dominance of big technology firms in mobile payments, which could force global policymakers to rethink the way they regulate the banking system and ensure financial settlements are executed safely.
“A significant disruption to the financial landscape is likely to come from the big tech firms, who will use their enormous customer bases and deep pockets to offer financial products based on big data and artificial intelligence,” Lagarde told a symposium on financial technology held on the sidelines of the G20 finance leaders’ meeting in Fukuoka, southern Japan.
Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks at the Group of 20 (G-20) high-level seminar on financial innovation "Our Future in the Digital Age", on the sidelines of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS
“This presents a unique systemic challenge to financial stability and efficiency, and one I hope we can touch on during the G20, and address in a cooperative and consistent fashion.”
Lagarde said China presents an example of the trade-off between benefits and challenges posed by financial technology.
“Over the last five years, technology growth in China has been extremely successful and allowed millions of new entrants to benefit from access to financial products and the creation of high-quality jobs,” she said. “But it has also led to two firms controlling more than 90% of the mobile payments market.”
Addressing the pros and cons of financial innovation is among topics of debate at the two-day meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank heads that began on Saturday.
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Tigers not relying on history
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- IMF's Lagarde highlights potential disruptive nature of fintech
- Nine years on, ACC is yet to finish BASIC Bank loan scam probe
- EC seeks allocation of Tk 3 billion in next national budget
- New study finds economic impact of child birth before 18
- Bangladesh receives record inflow $1.95bn remittances in May
- Sri Lanka cuts interest rates to spur growth after deadly Easter attacks
- Yes, India’s economy is growing, but can you trust the data?
- JICA to work closely with Bangladesh, says its chief after Hasina meeting
- Bangladesh gets $100.5m in loans from WB to improve four Dhaka localities
- Japan signs $2.5bn in official development assistance for Bangladesh
Most Read
- In Times Square terror plot, Bangladesh man arrested after threatening a bomb attack
- Bangladesh face massive task as Roy 153 fires England to 386
- Trump criticises NASA lunar mission, says moon 'a part' of Mars
- Anger as Old Dhaka heritage ‘Jahaj Bari’ demolished in the dead of Eid night
- Ashiqul Alam plotted killing police, attacking Times Square: Prosecutors
- Pilot without passport: Immigration SI suspended for negligence
- Bangladesh not relying on history against England
- Wari-Bateshwar settlement started in 300 BC, archaeologist says after recent findings
- Shakib glory fails to save Bangladesh from massive defeat to England
- Hasina returns to Dhaka after 11-day tri-nation tour