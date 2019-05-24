No government deposit for banks with double-digit lending rates
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2019 02:24 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2019 02:24 AM BdST
The government has decided to stop depositing money in the banks that have not delivered on the promise to bring down interest on loans to single-digit rates.
The Bangladesh Bank informed the chief executives of the banks about the government’s stand on interest rates in a circular on Thursday.
It asked the banks to strictly follow another circular issued by the Financial Institutions Divisions on May 20 on deposits of own funds of government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations and Annual Development Programme allocations in banks.
The banks will enjoy a facility to keep the rates of interest on these deposits to maximum 6 percent, according to the government circular.
But those banks that have failed to keep their promise made nine months ago - to bring down rates of interest on loans to sing-digit ones - will not enjoy the facility as they will not receive the deposits, it added.
Bank owners pledged to cut the lending rates in a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on May 14 last year.
On Mar 31 this year, Hasina expressed ire at a programme over the rates still being at or above 10 percent even after fulfilling a condition to deposit 50 percent government funds in private banks.
The banks in Bangladesh are currently offering loans with nine to 20.5 percent interests, according to the central bank.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh raises duty on rice to limit imports
- High Court freezes central bank circular on loan rescheduling
- Bangladesh approves over Tk 2 trillion development budget
- Central bank raises caps on mobile banking
- Rice export may create food scarcity at home during disaster, warns GM Quader
- Indonesia backs Bangladesh’s SEACO initiative
- World Bank under fire for development plan in Myanmar's divided Rakhine
- Bangladesh Bank orders 10 percent interest rebate for ‘good’ borrowers
- SANEM questions Bangladesh GDP growth forecast for fiscal 2018-19
- Bangladesh receives record FDI in 2018, China tops investors’ list
Most Read
- India's Modi stuns opposition with huge election win
- Modi set to sweep to general election victory
- India's Rahul Gandhi loses parliamentary seat in family bastion
- Modi promises inclusive India after stunning election win
- India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faces backlash over election drubbing
- Apathy bites mosquito killing drive, Dhaka South more vulnerable
- Three restaurants fined for storing stale Iftar in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi
- Shakib tops ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders ahead of World Cup
- Singer, Nazrul researcher Khalid Hossain dies at 78
- India's foreign minister congratulates Modi on election victory