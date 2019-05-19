Central bank raises caps on mobile banking
Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2019 07:49 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2019 08:04 PM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has raised the ceiling on mobile financial service or MFS.
It has given the customers the option to transact double the money they were allowed in almost all sorts of exchanges.
The limit of cash-in or submission has been increased to Tk 30,000 through five transactions a day and Tk 200,000 through 25 transactions a month now, according to the new ceiling announced on Sunday.
They were allowed to submit maximum Tk 15,000 through two transactions a day and Tk 100,000 through 20 transactions a month.
For withdrawal, the limit has been set at Tk 25,000 through five transactions a day and Tk 150,000 through 20 transactions a month.
The previously set withdrawal caps were Tk 10,000 through two transactions a day and Tk 50,000 through 20 transactions a month.
For person-to-person transactions, the limits are Tk 25,000 a day and Tk 75,000 a month.
The caps were Tk 10,000 a day and Tk 75,000 a month until now.
In a circular, the central bank increased the caps on mobile financial services or MFS considering the fact that the services are playing a significant role in expansion of new sectors like distribution of remittance and salary, and e-commerce.
The MFS providers in Bangladesh, including bKash and Rocket, have over 60 million accounts. Of them, about half are at bKash.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rice export may create food scarcity at home during disaster, warns GM Quader
- Indonesia backs Bangladesh’s SEACO initiative
- World Bank under fire for development plan in Myanmar's divided Rakhine
- Bangladesh Bank orders 10 percent interest rebate for ‘good’ borrowers
- SANEM questions Bangladesh GDP growth forecast for fiscal 2018-19
- Bangladesh receives record FDI in 2018, China tops investors’ list
- In a new gesture, China links Rohingya issue with BCIM success
- Govt plans 15% bigger ADP for fiscal 2019-20, communication sector to get highest allocation
- US begins return of $200 million in 1MDB funds to Malaysia
- Cyclone Fani destroyed crops worth over Tk 385m, says agriculture minister
Most Read
- Mustafa Jabbar stripped of ICT in cabinet shuffle
- Awami League, BNP unite to launch Bangladesh China Silk Road Forum
- ‘Won’t farm paddy again’, says farmer frustrated by low prices
- BCL leader accused of chopping off man’s fingers over land dispute
- No easy path to success, says Mashrafe
- Saudi oil infrastructure at risk as small attacks raise potential for big disruption
- Storm forces two Dhaka-bound flights to land in Chattogram
- Soumya, Mosaddek heroics fire Bangladesh to first tournament title with win over West Indies
- Man arrested as 14-year-old girl gets pregnant ‘after rape’ in Netrokona
- Quader ready to play ‘second innings’ as he returns to work