Home > Economy

Central bank raises caps on mobile banking

  Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 May 2019 07:49 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2019 08:04 PM BdST

Bangladesh Bank has raised the ceiling on mobile financial service or MFS.

It has given the customers the option to transact double the money they were allowed in almost all sorts of exchanges.

The limit of cash-in or submission has been increased to Tk 30,000 through five transactions a day and Tk 200,000 through 25 transactions a month now, according to the new ceiling announced on Sunday.

They were allowed to submit maximum Tk 15,000 through two transactions a day and Tk 100,000 through 20 transactions a month.

For withdrawal, the limit has been set at Tk 25,000 through five transactions a day and Tk 150,000 through 20 transactions a month.

The previously set withdrawal caps were Tk 10,000 through two transactions a day and Tk 50,000 through 20 transactions a month.

For person-to-person transactions, the limits are Tk 25,000 a day and Tk 75,000 a month.

The caps were Tk 10,000 a day and Tk 75,000 a month until now.

In a circular, the central bank increased the caps on mobile financial services or MFS considering the fact that the services are playing a significant role in expansion of new sectors like distribution of remittance and salary, and e-commerce.

The MFS providers in Bangladesh, including bKash and Rocket, have over 60 million accounts. Of them, about half are at bKash.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

GM Quader warns against rice export

SEACO gets Indonesia support

Photo: Reuters

World Bank under fire for Rakhine development plan

10% interest rebate for ‘good’ borrowers

SANEM questions GDP growth forecast

Bangladesh gets record FDI in 2018

China links Rohingya with BCIM success

Govt plans 15% bigger ADP for next fiscal

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.