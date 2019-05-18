Rice export may create food scarcity at home during disaster, warns GM Quader
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2019 08:02 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2019 08:02 PM BdST
Jatiya Party’s Acting Chairman GM Quader has asked the government to reverse its plan to export surplus rice.
Food scarcity may hit Bangladesh during disaster if the government goes ahead with its plan to export rice, the former commerce minister says.
“No matter how much rice is surplus in the country now, it will be a sensitive decision to export rice. The country may have to pay the price in time of disaster,” he told a press conference at the party office in Dhaka on Saturday.
The government was planning to export around 1 million tonnes of surplus Boro rice production after meeting the domestic demand, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said on May 7.
The agriculture minister did not provide any account of surplus grain in the country. It would be possible to import rice in case of any problem after the export, he said.
Quader on Saturday said government statistics are not always correct.
“You won’t be able to buy rice from the market no matter what price you offer if a famine starts,” he said.
The Jatiya Party is not against rice export, but wants more scrutiny before finalising the decision, Quader said.
“In my views, it will be very much risky to export grain now,” he added.
The opposition leader also demanded government measures to ensure fair price of paddy for farmers.
The demands include procurement of paddy directly from the farmers instead of millers, fixing a standard price of paddy and taking control of private warehouses.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rice export may create food scarcity at home during disaster, warns GM Quader
- Indonesia backs Bangladesh’s SEACO initiative
- World Bank under fire for development plan in Myanmar's divided Rakhine
- Bangladesh Bank orders 10 percent interest rebate for ‘good’ borrowers
- SANEM questions Bangladesh GDP growth forecast for fiscal 2018-19
- Bangladesh receives record FDI in 2018, China tops investors’ list
- In a new gesture, China links Rohingya issue with BCIM success
- Govt plans 15% bigger ADP for fiscal 2019-20, communication sector to get highest allocation
- US begins return of $200 million in 1MDB funds to Malaysia
- Cyclone Fani destroyed crops worth over Tk 385m, says agriculture minister
Most Read
- Soumya, Mosaddek heroics fire Bangladesh to first tournament title with win over West Indies
- Bangladesh need 210 to win in 24 overs against West Indies in rain-shortened final
- Storm forces two Dhaka-bound flights to land in Chattogram
- At least one killed in Baitul Mukarram canopy collapse in fury of nor'wester
- Eight die in Nor'wester in Bangladesh
- World Bank under fire for development plan in Myanmar's divided Rakhine
- Two dead, one critically injured as wall collapses in Dhaka’s Badda after storm
- Awami League, BNP unite to launch Bangladesh China Silk Road Forum
- Six die as bus crashes into tree in Bagerhat
- Indonesia backs Bangladesh’s SEACO initiative