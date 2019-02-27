Home > Economy

1.7 million customers moved to pre-paid electricity meters, says Nasrul Hamid

  Parliament Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Feb 2019 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 03:47 PM BdST

At least 1.7 million customers have switched from post-paid to pre-paid electricity meters, said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

The government aims to bring electricity users in the urban areas under the pre-paid scheme by 2021 and in the rural areas by 2025, he added.

Nasrul was responding to a question from Awami League MP Waresat Hussain during a parliamentary session on Tuesday.

There are 31.5 million electricity users in the country at present, according to the government’s power cell. Around 93 percent of the country’s population has access to electricity.

“The Geological Survey of Bangladesh has been working to identify the availability and quality of valuable minerals in the sand on riverbeds,” Nasrul Hamid said in response to MP Shahid Islam’s question. 

Silica sand is being collected from the gazetted locations in Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Sylhet and Cumilla, added Hamid.

Bangladesh imported 6.5 million metric tonnes of fuel worth Tk 329.37 billion in 2018, the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources said in reply to a question by Didarul Alam.  

Bangladesh has begun its exploration for oil and natural gas in four deep and shallow sea blocks under a production-distribution contract with five companies after settling the maritime border disputes with India and Myanmar, Nasrul Hamid said in response to another question. 

“We have already completed the 2D and seismic survey. The information and data is now being analysed.”

Bangladesh Television earned Tk 88 million in revenue through advertisement tax between July and January of the current fiscal year, according to Information Minister Hasan Mahmud. 

“We have heard that the private television channels are airing medical advertisements that guarantee cures. But we are yet to receive any complaints regarding them,” said the information minister in response to the question by Nurunnnabi Chowdhury.

The deficit of chemical fertilisers in the country is 1.6 metric tonnes, said Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun in response to a question by Md Selim

