Home > Economy

Record inflow of remittances in January

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Feb 2019 06:39 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 06:39 PM BdST

Bangladeshi migrant workers sent a record amount of remittance home in January.

They sent $1.59 billion in inward remittances to Bangladesh in the first month of the year, a new monthly record. The amount is about 15 percent higher than in January 2018.

Migrant workers had sent over $9.08 billion in remittances to the country in the first seven months of the fiscal year, according to data from Bangladesh Bank. The amount over the same period in fiscal 2017-18 was $8.31 billion.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute, suggested devaluing the taka’s exchange rate with the dollar further to increase the effect of remittances.

Many countries, including India, China and Vietnam, have extensively devalued their currency against the dollar, he said, but Bangladesh has done comparatively little.

The researcher said the dollar’s exchange rate had increased 7 percent against the rupee in the past six months, but the value of the dollar against the taka had increased only 0.18 percent.

“We believe the exchange rate should be ‘set’ at Tk 85 to a dollar soon to increase export earnings and the value of remittance inflows.”

The inter-bank money market set the price of the dollar at Tk 83.96, but dollars were being sold as high as Tk 85, he said.

“In our opinion, the central bank should raise the inter-bank money market price for the dollar at Tk 85.”

The rise in remittances has also improved Bangladesh’s foreign reserves.

On Sunday, Bangladesh’s foreign reserves stood at $31.39 billion. The amount has not dipped below $31 billion since 2016.

Mansur believes the trend of strong remittance inflows will continue this year because of the hardening of the dollar against the taka and various initiatives by the government to tamp down illegal transfer.

But he says it is unlikely that remittance flows will increase by 17 percent again. The inflows may rise by about 8 percent, he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BB knows where stolen funds are: Governor

Govt on course to exceed savings certificate borrowing target

NY Fed to assist Bangladesh in lawsuit

Existing tracks suitable for high-speed train: ADB

File Photo: A ship docks at the main port in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa, February 25 2013. Reuters

Kenya ‘risks losing port to China’ over loans

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen as commuters walk past a screen telecasting the interim budget speech at a railway station in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2019. Reuters

Farm support, tax relief in India’s pre-polls budget

Philippine bank calls BB suit ‘political stunt’  

BB sues Philippine bank over heist

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.