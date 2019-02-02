Government on course to exceed savings certificate borrowing target in first six months of fiscal year
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2019 10:32 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2019 10:36 PM BdST
The government has almost reached its full-year target of borrowings from savings certificates within six months of the year in a bid to balance the budget.
The net sales of savings certificates between July and December are valued at Tk 250 billion, according to data from the Department of National Savings.
That compares with the government’s borrowing target of Tk 260.19 billion from savings instruments for fiscal 2018-19.
The government is now on course to surpass the target inside the first six months of the fiscal year.
A volatile capital market and falling banking interests have encouraged people to invest in the savings certificates.
Even the recent increase in interest rates at several banks has not slowed down the sales of savings certificates.
Net sales are calculated by deducting payments on previously sold savings certificates from the income from new sales. This money is deposited in the treasury and used to finance state programmes and activities.
Savings certificates are considered a form of loan for the government because it has to pay monthly interest to savings certificate holders.
