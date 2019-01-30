Home > Economy

Reserve heist: Bangladesh Bank suing Philippines bank over stolen $81m

  Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jan 2019 01:12 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Bank will file a suit against Rizal Commercial Banking Corp and several undisclosed individuals over the heist of $81 million from its account at the New York Federal Reserve.
The suit will be filed with a New York court on Wednesday, with the aim of retrieving the stolen reserve, said central bank governor Fazle Kabir.

All preparations for the case against the Manila-based bank and others are completed and a legal team representing the central bank is already in New York, he said at a media briefing in Dhaka.   

“The purpose of the case is to retrieve funds stolen in 2016 from Bangladesh Bank and bring perpetrators to justice.”

Individuals who either benefited or were complicit in the heist carried out by hackers would be named in the case, he said.

