Reserve heist: Bangladesh Bank suing Philippines bank over stolen $81m
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2019 01:14 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 01:21 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Bank will file a suit against Rizal Commercial Banking Corp and several undisclosed individuals over the heist of $81 million from its account at the New York Federal Reserve.
Related Stories
The suit will be filed with a New York court on Wednesday, with the aim of retrieving the stolen reserve, said central bank governor Fazle Kabir.
All preparations for the case against the Manila-based bank and others are completed and a legal team representing the central bank is already in New York, he said at a media briefing in Dhaka.
“The purpose of the case is to retrieve funds stolen in 2016 from Bangladesh Bank and bring perpetrators to justice.”
Individuals who either benefited or were complicit in the heist carried out by hackers would be named in the case, he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Reserve heist: Bangladesh Bank suing Philippines bank over stolen $81m
- Bangladesh Bank sends team to New York to file lawsuit over cyber heist
- Govt plans to grant access to all public transports in one ticket
- Infrastructure construction will expand in Bangladesh, says AIIB
- Capital flight cost Bangladesh around $6bn in 2015: GFI
- Defective procedures led to worker unrest, says CPD
- Germany seeks to have more investment in Bangladesh
- Muhith tells Mustafa Kamal to call him when he needs to formulate next budget
- Japan to bankroll Bangladesh’s first underground railroad
- Dohazari-Ghumdhum railway line: Cabinet approves hiring consultant
Most Read
- High Court orders arrest of Jamuna Bank MD if he skips appearance
- Shahabuddin accused of raping madrasa girl in moving car dies in ‘shootout’
- Five caught in Bangladesh over biggest drug haul in Sri Lanka: RAB
- Death penalty handed to wife of murdered lawyer Rathis Bhowmik
- Govt plans to grant access to all public transports in one ticket
- Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador again, protests baseless comments
- Bangladesh slips six steps on Transparency’s Corruption Perceptions Index
- International racket kingpin was trading in drugs under cover of apparel business: RAB
- Move to turn Rose Garden into museum stuck in PWD red tape
- ACC chief asks Transparency International for ‘facts, figures’ on corruption