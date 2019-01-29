Infrastructure construction will expand in Bangladesh, says AIIB
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jan 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 05:12 PM BdST
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, or AIIB, has said the Bangladesh market will remain a priority for them regardless of infrastructure stakeholders’ concerns about inflationary pressures and their projected depreciation of the taka.
In contrast to other countries in the report, a marginal reduction in infrastructure borrowing costs over the next 12 months is expected in Bangladesh due to a more competitive domestic financing environment.
However, currency volatility could affect project financing, although multilateral development banks are expected to help with the hedging challenge.
“Bangladesh is a fast-growing economy and its improving economic conditions present a great opportunity to address infrastructure shortfalls,” said AIIB Vice President Policy and Strategy Joachim von Amsberg.
He added that his organisation was committed to working with the government of Bangladesh and other partners in identifying infrastructure projects that are financially stable with the potential for significant economic impact.
AIIB is in the process of reviewing projects in the transport, energy and water sectors. Some of the projects include the Mymensingh Kewatkhali Bridge Project and the Sylhet to Tamabil Road Upgrade. Until now, $274 million has been approved for three projects in the energy sector.
To help its members respond to the many challenges in infrastructure development, the AIIB is developing strategies as governments grapple with the need for macroeconomic stabilisation and sustaining a high level of infrastructure investment to meet growing demands.
There is a growing awareness of Bangladesh’s economic potential, according to AIIB’s Principal Economist Jang Ping Thia.
“Improving on construction costs and project implementation would further accelerate private sector investments.”
The AIIB is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia. It has 93 approved members worldwide.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
