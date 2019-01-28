Home > Economy

Capital flight cost Bangladesh around $6bn in 2015: GFI

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jan 2019 10:12 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 10:12 PM BdST

Bangladesh lost as much as $5.9 billion in illegal fund outflows in 2015, the latest year for which comprehensive data are available, according to a report released by the Global Financial Integrity or GFI.
Related Stories

The figure stood at $8.97 billion in the previous year.

The Washington-based research and advisory organisation on Monday released the report based on a study on illicit flows of money into and out of 148 developing and emerging market nations.

Titled “Illicit Financial Flows to and from Developing Countries: 2006-2015,” the report by the GFI places equal emphasis on illicit outflows and inflows.

The figures are accumulated using the databases of the United Nations (UN) Comtrade and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the Comtrade dataset from the United Nations, Bangladesh raked in $2.8 billion in illicit money inflows in 2015.

The country ranks in the top 30 of developing nations in both the illegal financial outflow and inflow categories of the report.

Combined, these outflows and inflows have accounted for over 20 percent of developing country trade, on average in the last 10 years, the report says.

The study identifies misinvoicing in merchandise trade as the primary means for illicitly moving funds between developing and advanced countries.

Trade misinvoicing accounts for between 19 and 24 percent of developing country trade, says the report.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Defective procedures led to worker unrest: CPD

AHM Mustafa Kamal and Abul Maal Abdul Muhith share a rare moment at a ceremony at the National Board of Revenue on Thursday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Muhith to Kamal: Call me if you need me

Germany eyes more investment in Bangladesh

Reuters file photo of a subway in China

Japan to fund underground railroad

Ghumdhum rail line: Cabinet nod to hire consultant

Legal notice for probing bank irregularities

Momen to expedite BBIN

6th Padma Bridge span to be installed Wednesday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.