Capital flight cost Bangladesh around $6bn in 2015: GFI
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2019 10:12 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 10:12 PM BdST
Bangladesh lost as much as $5.9 billion in illegal fund outflows in 2015, the latest year for which comprehensive data are available, according to a report released by the Global Financial Integrity or GFI.
Related Stories
The figure stood at $8.97 billion in the previous year.
The Washington-based research and advisory organisation on Monday released the report based on a study on illicit flows of money into and out of 148 developing and emerging market nations.
Titled “Illicit Financial Flows to and from Developing Countries: 2006-2015,” the report by the GFI places equal emphasis on illicit outflows and inflows.
The figures are accumulated using the databases of the United Nations (UN) Comtrade and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The country ranks in the top 30 of developing nations in both the illegal financial outflow and inflow categories of the report.
Combined, these outflows and inflows have accounted for over 20 percent of developing country trade, on average in the last 10 years, the report says.
The study identifies misinvoicing in merchandise trade as the primary means for illicitly moving funds between developing and advanced countries.
Trade misinvoicing accounts for between 19 and 24 percent of developing country trade, says the report.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Defective procedures led to worker unrest, says CPD
- Germany seeks to have more investment in Bangladesh
- Muhith tells Mustafa Kamal to call him when he needs to formulate next budget
- Japan to bankroll Bangladesh’s first underground railroad
- Dohazari-Ghumdhum railway line: Cabinet approves hiring consultant
- Legal notice asks government to investigate bank irregularities
- Bangladesh’s new FM to give fresh impetus to BBIN initiative
- Sixth Padma Bridge span to be installed on Wednesday
- Jatrabari-Demra stretch of Dhaka-Chattogram Highway to be upgraded to four lanes
- Bangladesh signs deal with China firm for 150MW power plant in Niphamari
Most Read
- Pilot had ‘breakdown’ before deadly US-Bangla crash, Nepal probe panel says
- Policeman held as ‘children forced into prostitution’ rescued in Sylhet
- Many aspirants reluctant to run for mayor in DNCC by-elections
- Bangladesh seeks China’s support to nudge Myanmar on Rohingya issue
- Sultan Mansur ‘interested’ in taking oath as MP, Gono Forum refuses
- Two pedestrians killed after truck veers onto footpath in Dhaka
- Three days minimum term for all mobile package services: BTRC
- Mosaddek Ali Falu, wife’s assets frozen in ACC investigation into 'illegal wealth'
- Fatima Ali, fan favourite on ‘Top Chef,’ dies at 29
- Duke University apologises over professor’s email asking Chinese students to speak English