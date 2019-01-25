Home > Economy

Germany seeks to have more investment in Bangladesh

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jan 2019 01:44 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2019 01:44 AM BdST

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Fahrenholtz has expressed interest in deepening bilateral relations on issues such as trade and investment, Rohingya crisis, migration, SMEs and skills development and climate change.

He met Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at his ministry in Dhaka on Thursday.

The foreign ministry said he sought to have more German investments in Bangladesh in the coming days.

He congratulated Momen on his assuming the responsibility and expressed “firm commitment to move forward with bilateral and multilateral engagements on issues of mutual interests”.

Momen stressed “stability, growth and increased welfare for the common people” under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The foreign minister termed Germany a ‘natural friend’ and expressed deep appreciation and gratitude for the long-standing and comprehensive support from Germany in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

He also invited more German investment.

Momen thanked the ambassador for agreeing to incorporate ‘SMEs and skills/vocational training’ as the new thematic focus of future bilateral development cooperation.

He thanked Germany for extending full support for the Rohingya crisis, and sought intensified efforts from the international community so that the Rohingyas could go back to their ancestral homeland in safety and dignity.

The ambassador expressed deep appreciation for the ‘very successful’ engagements and cooperation between the two countries in the area of migration, which is a priority for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.

