Japan to bankroll Bangladesh’s first underground railroad
Zafar Ahmed bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2019 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 12:29 PM BdST
Japan has agreed to provide loans for Bangladesh to build its first underground railroad.
A stretch of 26.6-kilometre rail line will be constructed in Dhaka in two phases under the Mass Rapid Transit project.
The design of the underground rail is being prepared, said Project Director Md Saidul Haque.
"Japan has agreed to finance the project which is a big one," he told bdnews24. com.
Haque hoped the tender process of the project will be finished by the end of this year after finalising the finance contract with Japan.
Bangladesh is likely to finalise the 40th loan package with the Japan International Cooperation Agency in June, said Shahidul Islam, additional secretary of the Economic Relations Division.
According to the contract, Bangladesh will get $2.5 billion which will be spent for five projects including the MRT-1.
This financial assistance of Japan will be more than those it gave in previous fiscal years. The interest rate will be 0.95 percent and the loan has to be repaid within 30 years.
In 2017, JICA gave 5.59 billion yen in loans under its 38th loan package to recruit an adviser for the project.
Two fact-finding teams of JICA visited Bangladesh in July and September and the delegates agreed to include the MRT-1 project in the 40th loan package.
The first part of the MRT-1 project will be the airport route. It will stretch from the terminal 3 of Shahjalal International Airport to Kamalapur via Khilkhet, Jamuna Future Park, Notun Bazar, Badda, Hatirjheel, Rampura, Malibagh and Razarbagh. It will be 16.4 kilometres long.
The second part of the underground rail will be the Purbachal route. It will stretch from Notun Bazar to Purbachal Depot via Jamuna Future Park. This route will cover 10.2 kilometres.
Dhaka Mass Transit Company will implement the project.
The final cost of the project is yet to be decided as the detailed project plan has not been finished, ERD Joint Secretary Abdul Baki told bdnews24.com. The DPP will be finalised "soon" and an estimated expenditure will be available then, he said.
In a JICA survey last year, $4.91 billion was estimated to be the average expenditure of the MRT-1 project with 2025 as the implementation deadline.
“Japan always finished the development projects it started in Bangladesh. For its part, the government provided funds to match the loans,” said Joint Secretary Abdul Baki.
Apart from the MRT-1 project, the JICA’s 40th loan package includes Matarbari coal power plant and Matarbari seaport.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dohazari-Ghumdhum railway line: Cabinet approves hiring consultant
- Legal notice asks government to investigate bank irregularities
- Bangladesh’s new FM to give fresh impetus to BBIN initiative
- Sixth Padma Bridge span to be installed on Wednesday
- Jatrabari-Demra stretch of Dhaka-Chattogram Highway to be upgraded to four lanes
- Bangladesh signs deal with China firm for 150MW power plant in Niphamari
- Bangladesh’s remittance inflows surge with over $1 billion in 18 days in January
- Bangladesh’s per capita external debt is Tk 17,000 but not alarming: Govt
- Bangladesh seals Tk 86.43 billion deal with Belgian firm for Payra port dredging
- ADB provides $200 million to upgrade rural road network in Bangladesh
Most Read
- BNP’s Bogura leaders say Mirza Fakhrul was trying to stop them fighting in elevator
- CRI’s Farhad becomes prime minister’s special assistant
- Biswa Ijtema in February as Tabligh Jamaat factions ‘resolve conflict’
- Bangladesh moves to charge electric car revolution with legal cover
- India navy set to open third base in strategic islands to counter China
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Syed Ashraf’s brother Shafayet collects AL nomination form for Kishoreganj-1
- Five killed in central Florida bank shooting, police say
- BCB announces 15-man ODI squad for New Zealand tour
- Unipay2u chairman, MD among six jailed for money laundering