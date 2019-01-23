Legal notice asks government to investigate bank irregularities
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2019 09:31 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 09:31 PM BdST
A rights group has served a legal notice on the government asking it to take initiative to investigate irregularities in Bangladesh's banking sector.
Supreme Court Lawyer Manzill Murshid sent the notice on Wednesday on behalf of the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.
The notice was served upon the Bangladesh Bank governor, secretaries to the Cabinet Division, the Prime Minister’s Office, Finance Division, Financial Institutions Division, and the Law Ministry.
In the legal notice, the lawyer asked the recipients to form a commission within seven days under the Inquiry Commission Act, 1953 to investigate the alleged fund embezzlement in the public and private banks.
"For several years, thousands of crores of taka have been embezzled from different branches of the public and private banks. But no effective measures have been taken to stop the irregularities even though it is the deposited money of the citizens," said the legal notice.
The notice recommended constitution of the commission comprising former Bangladesh Bank governors Mohammed Farashuddin and Saleh Uddin Ahmed, and former adviser to the caretaker government AB Mirza Azizul Islam, former Bangladesh Bank deputy governor Ibrahim Khaled, former CEO of Citibank NA Mamun Rashid, representatives of the Bangladesh Bank and the finance ministry.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Legal notice asks government to investigate bank irregularities
- Bangladesh’s new FM to give fresh impetus to BBIN initiative
- Sixth Padma Bridge span to be installed on Wednesday
- Jatrabari-Demra stretch of Dhaka-Chattogram Highway to be upgraded to four lanes
- Bangladesh signs deal with China firm for 150MW power plant in Niphamari
- Bangladesh’s remittance inflows surge with over $1 billion in 18 days in January
- Bangladesh’s per capita external debt is Tk 17,000 but not alarming: Govt
- Bangladesh seals Tk 86.43 billion deal with Belgian firm for Payra port dredging
- ADB provides $200 million to upgrade rural road network in Bangladesh
- Saudi delegation to visit Bangladesh in Feb with investment plan: BIDA
Most Read
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Twenty-five plots, houses of health directorate clerk, wife under attachment
- Biswa Ijtema in February as Tabligh Jamaat factions ‘resolve conflict’
- Musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul dies
- Sabina Yasmin remembers Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul and the song that made her cry
- Four charged in bomb plot against Muslim community in New York
- Bangladesh’s new FM to give fresh impetus to BBIN initiative
- Sixth Padma Bridge span to be installed on Wednesday
- Seven die after being run over by truck in Lakshmipur
- Vote to elect successors to Dhaka mayor Annisul, Kishoreganj MP Syed Ashraf on Feb 28