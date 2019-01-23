Legal notice asks government to investigate bank irregularities

Supreme Court Lawyer Manzill Murshid sent the notice on Wednesday on behalf of the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.

The notice was served upon the Bangladesh Bank governor, secretaries to the Cabinet Division, the Prime Minister’s Office, Finance Division, Financial Institutions Division, and the Law Ministry.

In the legal notice, the lawyer asked the recipients to form a commission within seven days under the Inquiry Commission Act, 1953 to investigate the alleged fund embezzlement in the public and private banks.

"For several years, thousands of crores of taka have been embezzled from different branches of the public and private banks. But no effective measures have been taken to stop the irregularities even though it is the deposited money of the citizens," said the legal notice.

The notice recommended constitution of the commission comprising former Bangladesh Bank governors Mohammed Farashuddin and Saleh Uddin Ahmed, and former adviser to the caretaker government AB Mirza Azizul Islam, former Bangladesh Bank deputy governor Ibrahim Khaled, former CEO of Citibank NA Mamun Rashid, representatives of the Bangladesh Bank and the finance ministry.