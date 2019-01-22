Jatrabari-Demra stretch of Dhaka-Chattogram Highway to be upgraded to four lanes
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2019 10:22 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2019 10:22 PM BdST
The government has greenlighted the upgrade of a two-lane portion of the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway from Jatrabari to Demra’s Sultana Kamal Bridge to four lanes in a bid to ease traffic congestion.
The 10km stretch of the highway will be upgraded at an estimated cost of over Tk 3.69 billion.
The approval came on Tuesday from the maiden meeting of the new government’s Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
The Jatrabari-Demra highway was once the main road for the vehicular movement from Dhaka to Chattogram. It later became part of the highway from Jatrabari via Signboard. Most parts of the highway have already been upgraded to four lanes.
Sylhet-bound vehicles are still using the Jatrabari-Demra portion of the highway, which is a two-lane one. Along with this, the number of vehicles moving in the neighbourhood is increasing by the day due to growing number of residents in the area.
Under the proposed project, the road would be upgraded to 15.60 metres wide from 7.3 metres. Besides this, there will be separate service lanes for the slow-moving vehicles.
The ECNEC approved a total of eight projects worth Tk 18.93 billion on Tuesday. All the projects will be funded from the public coffer.
