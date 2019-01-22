Jatrabari-Demra stretch of Dhaka-Chattogram Highway to be upgraded to four lanes

The 10km stretch of the highway will be upgraded at an estimated cost of over Tk 3.69 billion.

The approval came on Tuesday from the maiden meeting of the new government’s Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the prime minister asked for installation of effluent treatment plant or ETP at all industrial factories. “In future, no industry will be allowed to operate without ETP as per the prime minister’s orders.”

The Jatrabari-Demra highway was once the main road for the vehicular movement from Dhaka to Chattogram. It later became part of the highway from Jatrabari via Signboard. Most parts of the highway have already been upgraded to four lanes.

Sylhet-bound vehicles are still using the Jatrabari-Demra portion of the highway, which is a two-lane one. Along with this, the number of vehicles moving in the neighbourhood is increasing by the day due to growing number of residents in the area.

“All the vehicles coming from the eastern and northeastern zones of the country meet in Jatrabari-Kanchpur point. Traffic pressure has increased on Demra road due to the construction of the Kanchpur Bridge and Polder Road,” said the planning minister.

Under the proposed project, the road would be upgraded to 15.60 metres wide from 7.3 metres. Besides this, there will be separate service lanes for the slow-moving vehicles.

The ECNEC approved a total of eight projects worth Tk 18.93 billion on Tuesday. All the projects will be funded from the public coffer.