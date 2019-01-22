Bangladesh signs deal with China firm for 150MW power plant in Nilphamari
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jan 2019 08:20 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2019 08:49 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Power Development Board or BPDB has signed an agreement with a Chinese company to build a diesel-fired 150 MW power plant at Nilphamari’s Syedpur.
The plant is expected to go into operation by June 2021, the fuel for which will be imported from India.
On Aug 29, the cabinet committee on public procurement approved the proposal for appointing a contractor for its construction.
Dongfang Electric International Corporation Company became the lowest bidder after taking part in the tender invited by the government.
To begin the construction of the plant, the BPDB signed a final agreement with Dongfang on Tuesday.
Of the total estimated cost to build the plant, more than Tk 3 billion will be financed from the public coffer and the BPDB will provide Tk 2.15 billion. The rest of the money will come from foreign sources.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said, "It will be possible to generate electricity from this power plant at an affordable cost for various reasons."
Fuel will be imported from Numaligarh in India through a pipeline to run the power plant which will be set up on 18 acres of land.
“As a result, it needs not bring fuel from Chittagong to feed the plant. After construction of the plant, the fuel will be imported from India. There will be no fuel crisis in future,” said the minister.
Energy Adviser to the Prime Minister Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury said electricity will be available at very affordable prices from this power station.
